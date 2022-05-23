Thalia’s 2002 Self-Titled Album Celebrates 20 Years: ‘It Opened So Many Doors for Me’

Thalia is celebrating 20 years since the release of her eighth self-titled studio album, which officially dropped on May 21, 2002, via EMI Latin.

“I can’t believe 20 years have passed since the launch of this album that opened many doors for me, that led me to discover wonderful places around the world, and that brought me lots of joy,” the Mexican singer and actress expressed in an Instagram post that recapped some of the popular music videos from her album. “Happy anniversary! Today we celebrate.”

Home to 13 tracks, including the singles “Tú y Yo,” “No me enseñaste,” “¿A quién le importa?” and “Dance Dance (The Mexican),” Thalia was co-produced by Emilio Estéfan Jr., Cory Rooney, Estéfano, Julio C. Reyes, and Steve Morales, and showcased Thalia’s versatility to sing in both Spanish and English, while exploring with rock, pop, and ballads. The only collaboration on the set is the Spanish version of “The Mexican 2002” featuring Marc Anthony.

On the Billboard charts, Thalia debuted and peaked at No. 1 on the Latin Pop Albums chart dated June 8, 2002, becoming her longest-leading title with six consecutive weeks at the top. That same year, her singles “Tu y Yo” and “No me enseñaste” hit No. 1 on the Hot Latin Songs chart, while her unapologetic banger “¿A quién le importa?” entered the Top 10 in 2003.

Additionally, Thalia won best female Latin pop album at the 2003 Billboard Latin Music Awards, and received many Latin Grammy nominations.

