Telemundo Unveils ‘Road to Billboard Latin Music Awards’ Concert Series

Telemundo has announced its summer concert series that will countdown to the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Dubbed “Summer Concerts in Telemundo, the Road to Billboard Latin Music Awards,” the outdoor musical series kicked off Thursday (July 7) with a live performance on the daytime show hoyDía by Regional Mexican artist Larry Hernandez.

Following the celebration is Mexican pop star Kim Loaiza with a concert set to air at 2 p.m. ET on Friday (July 8) via En Casa con Telemundo.

The “Road to Premios Billboard” series will then air weekly on hoyDia (every Thursday) and En Casa con Telemundo (every Friday), featuring a wave of special guests including Chiquis, CNCO, Gilberto Santa Rosa, and Lenny Tavárez, among others. (The air dates will be announced soon).

The news comes on the heels of Telemundo and Billboard unveiling the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards, produced by MBS Special Events, set to take place on Sept. 29 live on Telemundo from Miami’s Watsco Center.

Widely considered the standard-bearer in Latin music, this is the only awards show in the market that honors the most popular albums, songs, and performers in Latin music as determined by the actual sales, streaming, radio airplay, and social data that informs Billboard’s weekly charts during a one-year period.

As has been the case for over 20 years, the Billboard Latin Music Awards coincide with Billboard’s annual Latin Music Week, the single largest and most important gathering of the Latin music industry, taking place Sept. 26-Oct. 1. Latin Music Week will feature panels, conversations, and workshops at the Faena Forum, and exclusive performances and fan experiences throughout the week in Miami.

For registration and information on Billboard Latin Music Week go to billboardlatinmusicweek.com.