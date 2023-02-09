Telemundo & Billboard Expand Partnership, Announce New Musical Specials & Content Across Platforms

Telemundo and Billboard announced Thursday (Feb. 9) the expansion of their partnership for 2023. Under the new agreement, the companies will collaborate to present the first-ever Latin Women in Music, a new music franchise focused on women’s impact in the music industry, in addition to the annual Billboard Latin Music Awards, which will take place Oct. 5.

According to a statement, the Spanish-language network and Billboard will also collaborate throughout the year to produce new content and projects that will live across platforms and will “appeal not only to the core musical audience, but also across different demos.” Telemundo will also showcase exclusive content produced by Billboard across its digital and social platforms, including franchises such as “5 Questions With.”

“Through the years, Billboard and Telemundo have been the leaders in elevating Latin music globally and giving it the platform and exposure, it deserves,” Mike Van, president, Billboard, said in a statement. “Expanding our partnership further highlights our commitment to Latin music and culture and we are thrilled to offer music fans even more premium content across both brands.”

“Music is an integral part of our Latino identity and has always played an important role in our content offering across all genres and platforms,” added Ronald Day, president of entertainment and content Strategy for Telemundo. “Given Billboard’s credibility and expertise in the music industry, we are proud to broaden our long-standing partnership to deliver relevant, high-quality music content as the premiere home for all musical artists all year long.”

“Billboard and Telemundo’s commitment to Latin music has been unwavering and pioneering,” Leila Cobo, Billboard’s chief content officer for Latin/Español, said. “Launching a new property that celebrates and exalts the accomplishments of women in music is yet another example of our enduring vision to celebrate and champion the talent of our time.

Billboard’s Women in Music franchise will expand with the inaugural edition of Latin Women in Music. The two-hour musical special, set to air on Telemundo in May, is a celebration of Latin female artists, executives and creatives who are proactively working for positive change, inclusion and gender parity in the music industry. Latin Women in Music will honor those who have made a tangible and concrete impact in Latin music and the industry during the previous year, effecting overall positive change on the business. The specific honors to be recognized will be announced later.

Celebrating its 25th year on the network, the Billboard Latin Music Awards honors the most popular albums, songs and performers in Latin music as determined by Billboard’s renowned weekly charts.