Selena Gomez, Bad Bunny, & More: Which Latin Artist Should Taylor Swift Collaborate With? Vote!

Taylor Swift is out here breaking records with her 10th studio album Midnights, released Oct. 21 via Republic Records, including becoming the first artist in Billboard history to dominate the entire top 10 on the Hot 100 songs chart in a single frame. Additionally, Midnights debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, marking the biggest week for any release in seven years.

In celebration of her historic streak, Billboard Latin has compiled a fan poll, asking readers to vote for which Latin artist she should collaborate with.

Though Swift has shared the stage with artists such as bestie Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez and Camila Cabello, who opened her Reputation Tour and would come out to help sing “Shake it Off,” she’s yet to collaborate with a Latin artist.

The poll includes everyone from Bad Bunny (who has teamed up with Drake and Dua Lipa), to Natti Natasha (who has collabs with the Jonas Brothers and Meghan Trainor) to Ozuna (who has dropped tracks with Doja Cat and Swift’s very own BFF Selena Gomez), plus more. We also highlight some of Latin pop’s biggest names, who we think would have great musical chemistry with Swift, such as Camilo, Sebastian Yatra and Pablo Alboran.

