Becky G, Camila Cabello, & More Star in Tainy, Daddy Yankee, Feid & Sech’s ‘La Baby’ Video: Watch

Tainy surprised fans with “La Baby,” a new single off of his upcoming studio album, DATA, last week. This week, the Latin hitmaker brought in a host of celebrity women for the summer-friendly track’s official video, released on Monday (June 26).

The star-studded music video features Becky G, Camila Cabello, Lali, Elena Rose, Bad Gyal, Evaluna, RaiNao and PaoPao singing along to the verses from Daddy Yankee, Feid and Sech.

In a 90’s-inspired selfie clip, each artist is seen doing their own respective thing, such as getting ready for a night out (Bad Gyal), working out at the gym (Lali), drinking a morning coffee (Evaluna) or enjoying a late-night drive around town (Elena Rose).

“La Baby” sees Tainy opting for infectious reggaeton with hard-hitting drum beats and lyrics meant to empower and motivate the ladies. “That kitty is lost/ She doesn’t have an owner/ An architect/ She’s building her dreams/ Everyone I show her off to/ Says she’s hot like a jalapeño,” he sings on his verse.

“Thank you to these incredible women for being a part of it,” Tainy expressed on his Instagram account.

“La Baby” is part of Tainy’s debut solo studio album DATA, slated for a June 29 release. The release also comes on the heels of Tainy unveiling its stacked tracklist including Bad Bunny, Rauw Alejandro, Myke Towers, J Balvin, Arcangel, Kany Garcia, Young Miko and many more.

“[DATA] is a representation of who I am as a person, and as a fan of music,” Tainy previously told Billboard Español. “To be able to have my own album is so special. I’m putting my everything into this, all the knowledge I’ve acquired since I started working with the people I admire.”

