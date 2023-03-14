Every Latin Music Showcase at 2023 SXSW Festival: Complete Schedule

Billboard officially returns to South by Southwest with three nights of star-studded concerts as part of the “Billboard Presents THE STAGE at SXSW,” which will be headlined by rapper and singer Lil Yachty (March 16), Latin superstars Feid and Eladio Carrión (March 17), and electronic music titans Kx5 (Kaskade and deadmau5) (March 18).
All taking place at the Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park in Austin, Texas, those who have SXSW Music and Platinum badges and SXSW Music Festival wristbands will have access to these performances on a first-come, first-served basis.
Tickets are also available for the public to purchase here. Billboard will donate a portion of ticket proceeds to Waterloo Greenway Conservancy, a nonprofit organization that aims to create an urban park system in partnership with the city of Austin.
In addition to Feid and Carrión, many more Latin acts will be present at this year’s festivals and conferences including Andrekza, Divino Niño and Ivonne Gonzalez, to name a few. See the full Latin guide from Thursday, March 16 to Sunday, March 19, below (the schedule is based on the official SXSW website):
THURSDAY, MARCH 16
Caramelo Haze
Presented by: SXSW DAY PARTY – Qobuz Sessions
Time: Noon – 12:30 p.m. CT
Location: KMFA Radio
Divino Niño
Presented by: SXSW Day Party – Dr. Martens
Time: 3:30 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. CT
Location: Clive Bar
The New Wave of Puerto Rican Music
Artists: unÁnima, Neysa Blay, Piquete, El Laberinto del Coco
Presented by: PRIMA
Time: 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. CT
Location: Revival Coffee
Desta French
Presented by: Selector Radio (Jamz Supernova)
Time: 8 p.m. – 8:40 p.m. CT
Location: Sellers Underground
ZZK Records
Artists: Dat Garcia, Jackie Mendoza, Jhoniván y su Cumbia Loop, Karen y Los Remedios, Son Rompe Pera, Trucha Soul
Presented by: ZZK Records
Time: 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CT
Location: Speakeasy
RUMBA Presented by Cinq Music + Mitu
Artists: Ivonne Galáz, Janine, Los Aptos, Poe Leos, Porte Diferente, Tania Domínguez
Presented by: Cinq Music + Mitu
Time: 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CT
Location: The Venue ATX
Nemegata
Presented by: EQ Austin
Time: 9 p.m. – 9:40 p.m. CT
Location: Sheraton BackYARD
Andrekza
Presented by: Downtown Music Services
Time: 9:35 p.m. – 10:25 p.m. CT
Location: Vaquero Taquero
Sara Curruchich
Time: 10 p.m. – 10:40 p.m. CT
Location: Flamingo Cantina
OKAN
Time: 11 p.m. – 11:40 p.m. CT
Location: Flamingo Cantina
Perreo Millennial Showcase
Artists: CRYMES, Foudeqush, riela, Letón Pé, JUANPORDIOS!, Isabella Lovestory
Presented by: Perreo Club
Time: 7 p.m. – 2 a.m. CT
Location: Cuatro Gato
Perreo Club Showcase
Artists: RUUEx, soularreal, EL NICK, Vacio Sur, Dinabn, ella ella, Nurrydog, Poniboy, Girl Ultra, Suxxy Puxxy
Presented by: Perreo Club
Time: 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CT
Location: Coconut Club Rooftop
FRIDAY, MARCH 17
Billboard’s THE STAGE at SXSW
Artists: Gabby Got It, Eladio Carrión, Feid
Presented by Samsung Galaxy
Time: 7 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. CT
Location: Moody Amphitheater @ Waterloo Park
Daniel Villarreal
Presented by: Iceland Airwaves
Time: 1 a.m. – 1:50 a.m. CT
Location: Victorian Room at The Driskill
Divino Niño
Presented by: Cosmica Artists
Time: 1 a.m. – 1:40 a.m. CT
Location: Cooper’s BBQ
La Cuneta Son Machin
Time: 4 p.m. – 4:40 p.m. CT
Location: International Day Stage
GlobalFEST Showcase
Artists: La Cuneta Son Machin, King Stingray, Tuyo, Ramon Chicharron, Monophonics, Balaklava Blues
Presented by: globalFEST
Time: 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CT
Location: Speakeasy
FAMA Collective Showcase
Artists: La Marimba, Ramona, El Gran Poder de Diosa, Paraísos, Tangowhiskyman, RUBIO mediopicky
Presented by: FAMA Collective
Time: 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CT
Location: Augustine
Latinapalooza
Artists: Mariachi Las Coronelas, Patricia Vonne, The Tiarras, Liah Alonso, Cecilia and The Broken Hearts
Presented by: Latinapalooza
Time: 8:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. CT
Location: Cooper’s BBQ
El Combo Oscuro
Presented by: Austin Music Foundation: ATX Gen N
Time: 11 p.m. – 11:50 p.m. CT
Location: Sheraton BackYARD
OKAN
Time: 9 p.m. – 9:40 p.m. CT
Location:
Sara Curruchich
Time: 11 p.m. – 11:40 p.m. CT
Location: Victorian Room at The Driskill
SATURDAY, MARCH 18
Latin Showcase
Artists: Michi Sanz, Destiny Navaira, Como Las Movies, Shiela, Shrt_Lyf
Presented by: Latin Music Coalition Austin & EQ Austin: LatinATX 2023
Time: 7 p.m. – midnight CT
Location: Sheraton BackYARD
Hermanos Quimica
Time: 7:55 p.m. – 8:35 p.m. CT
Location: Shangri-La
Poe Leos
Presented by: The Color Agent
Time: 9:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. CT
Location: Swan Dive
SUNDAY, MARCH 19
Estereomance
Presented by: Anniversary Group + No Gold
Time: Midnight – 12:40 a.m. CT
Location: Hotel Vegas
Billboard’s parent company PMC is the largest shareholder of SXSW and its brands are official media partners of SXSW.