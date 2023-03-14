×
Every Latin Music Showcase at 2023 SXSW Festival: Complete Schedule

Here are the Latin artists to check out from March 16 to March 19.

Eladio Carrion Morales
Eladio Carrion Morales performs during Vibra Urbana Fesitval 2022 on Dec. 10, 2021 in Miami, Florida. Alexander Tamargo/WireImage

Billboard officially returns to South by Southwest with three nights of star-studded concerts as part of the “Billboard Presents THE STAGE at SXSW,” which will be headlined by rapper and singer Lil Yachty (March 16), Latin superstars Feid and Eladio Carrión (March 17), and electronic music titans Kx5 (Kaskade and deadmau5) (March 18).

All taking place at the Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park in Austin, Texas, those who have SXSW Music and Platinum badges and SXSW Music Festival wristbands will have access to these performances on a first-come, first-served basis.

Tickets are also available for the public to purchase here. Billboard will donate a portion of ticket proceeds to Waterloo Greenway Conservancy, a nonprofit organization that aims to create an urban park system in partnership with the city of Austin.

In addition to Feid and Carrión, many more Latin acts will be present at this year’s festivals and conferences including Andrekza, Divino Niño and Ivonne Gonzalez, to name a few. See the full Latin guide from Thursday, March 16 to Sunday, March 19, below (the schedule is based on the official SXSW website):

THURSDAY, MARCH 16

Caramelo Haze 
Presented by: SXSW DAY PARTY – Qobuz Sessions
Time: Noon – 12:30 p.m. CT 
Location: KMFA Radio

Divino Niño
Presented by: SXSW Day Party – Dr. Martens
Time: 3:30 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. CT
Location: Clive Bar

The New Wave of Puerto Rican Music
Artists: unÁnima, Neysa Blay, Piquete, El Laberinto del Coco
Presented by: PRIMA
Time: 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. CT
Location: Revival Coffee

Desta French
Presented by: Selector Radio (Jamz Supernova)
Time: 8 p.m. – 8:40 p.m. CT
Location: Sellers Underground

ZZK Records
Artists: Dat Garcia, Jackie Mendoza, Jhoniván y su Cumbia Loop, Karen y Los Remedios, Son Rompe Pera, Trucha Soul
Presented by: ZZK Records 
Time: 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CT
Location: Speakeasy

RUMBA Presented by Cinq Music + Mitu 
Artists: Ivonne Galáz, Janine, Los Aptos, Poe Leos, Porte Diferente, Tania Domínguez
Presented by: Cinq Music + Mitu 
Time: 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CT
Location: The Venue ATX

Nemegata 
Presented by: EQ Austin 
Time: 9 p.m. – 9:40 p.m. CT
Location: Sheraton BackYARD

Andrekza 
Presented by: Downtown Music Services
Time: 9:35 p.m. – 10:25 p.m. CT
Location: Vaquero Taquero

Sara Curruchich
Time: 10 p.m. – 10:40 p.m. CT
Location: Flamingo Cantina

OKAN 
Time: 11 p.m. – 11:40 p.m. CT
Location: Flamingo Cantina

Perreo Millennial Showcase
Artists: CRYMES, Foudeqush, riela, Letón Pé, JUANPORDIOS!, Isabella Lovestory
Presented by: Perreo Club
Time: 7 p.m. – 2 a.m. CT
Location: Cuatro Gato

Perreo Club Showcase
Artists: RUUEx, soularreal, EL NICK, Vacio Sur, Dinabn, ella ella, Nurrydog, Poniboy, Girl Ultra, Suxxy Puxxy
Presented by: Perreo Club
Time: 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CT
Location: Coconut Club Rooftop

FRIDAY, MARCH 17

Billboard’s THE STAGE at SXSW
Artists: Gabby Got It, Eladio Carrión, Feid
Presented by Samsung Galaxy 
Time: 7 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. CT
Location: Moody Amphitheater @ Waterloo Park

Feid photographed on January 12, 2023 at Proper Studio in Miami.
Feid photographed on January 12, 2023 at Proper Studio in Miami. Devin Christopher

Daniel Villarreal 
Presented by: Iceland Airwaves 
Time: 1 a.m. – 1:50 a.m. CT
Location: Victorian Room at The Driskill

Divino Niño 
Presented by: Cosmica Artists 
Time: 1 a.m. – 1:40 a.m. CT
Location: Cooper’s BBQ

La Cuneta Son Machin 
Time: 4 p.m. – 4:40 p.m. CT 
Location: International Day Stage

GlobalFEST Showcase 
Artists: La Cuneta Son Machin, King Stingray, Tuyo, Ramon Chicharron, Monophonics, Balaklava Blues
Presented by: globalFEST
Time: 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CT
Location: Speakeasy

FAMA Collective Showcase
Artists: La Marimba, Ramona, El Gran Poder de Diosa, Paraísos, Tangowhiskyman, RUBIO mediopicky
Presented by: FAMA Collective
Time: 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CT
Location: Augustine

Latinapalooza 
Artists: Mariachi Las Coronelas, Patricia Vonne, The Tiarras, Liah Alonso, Cecilia and The Broken Hearts
Presented by: Latinapalooza 
Time: 8:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. CT
Location: Cooper’s BBQ

El Combo Oscuro 
Presented by: Austin Music Foundation: ATX Gen N
Time: 11 p.m. – 11:50 p.m. CT
Location: Sheraton BackYARD

OKAN 
Time: 9 p.m. – 9:40 p.m. CT
Location: 

Sara Curruchich
Time: 11 p.m. – 11:40 p.m. CT
Location: Victorian Room at The Driskill

SATURDAY, MARCH 18

Latin Showcase
Artists: Michi Sanz, Destiny Navaira, Como Las Movies, Shiela, Shrt_Lyf
Presented by: Latin Music Coalition Austin & EQ Austin: LatinATX 2023
Time: 7 p.m. – midnight CT
Location: Sheraton BackYARD

Hermanos Quimica 
Time: 7:55 p.m. – 8:35 p.m. CT
Location: Shangri-La

Poe Leos 
Presented by: The Color Agent 
Time: 9:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. CT
Location: Swan Dive

SUNDAY, MARCH 19

Estereomance 
Presented by: Anniversary Group + No Gold 
Time: Midnight – 12:40 a.m. CT
Location: Hotel Vegas

