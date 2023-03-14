Every Latin Music Showcase at 2023 SXSW Festival: Complete Schedule

Billboard officially returns to South by Southwest with three nights of star-studded concerts as part of the “Billboard Presents THE STAGE at SXSW,” which will be headlined by rapper and singer Lil Yachty (March 16), Latin superstars Feid and Eladio Carrión (March 17), and electronic music titans Kx5 (Kaskade and deadmau5) (March 18).

All taking place at the Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park in Austin, Texas, those who have SXSW Music and Platinum badges and SXSW Music Festival wristbands will have access to these performances on a first-come, first-served basis.

Tickets are also available for the public to purchase here. Billboard will donate a portion of ticket proceeds to Waterloo Greenway Conservancy, a nonprofit organization that aims to create an urban park system in partnership with the city of Austin.

In addition to Feid and Carrión, many more Latin acts will be present at this year’s festivals and conferences including Andrekza, Divino Niño and Ivonne Gonzalez, to name a few. See the full Latin guide from Thursday, March 16 to Sunday, March 19, below (the schedule is based on the official SXSW website):

THURSDAY, MARCH 16

Caramelo Haze

Presented by: SXSW DAY PARTY – Qobuz Sessions

Time: Noon – 12:30 p.m. CT

Location: KMFA Radio

Divino Niño

Presented by: SXSW Day Party – Dr. Martens

Time: 3:30 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. CT

Location: Clive Bar

The New Wave of Puerto Rican Music

Artists: unÁnima, Neysa Blay, Piquete, El Laberinto del Coco

Presented by: PRIMA

Time: 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. CT

Location: Revival Coffee

Desta French

Presented by: Selector Radio (Jamz Supernova)

Time: 8 p.m. – 8:40 p.m. CT

Location: Sellers Underground

ZZK Records

Artists: Dat Garcia, Jackie Mendoza, Jhoniván y su Cumbia Loop, Karen y Los Remedios, Son Rompe Pera, Trucha Soul

Presented by: ZZK Records

Time: 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CT

Location: Speakeasy

RUMBA Presented by Cinq Music + Mitu

Artists: Ivonne Galáz, Janine, Los Aptos, Poe Leos, Porte Diferente, Tania Domínguez

Presented by: Cinq Music + Mitu

Time: 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CT

Location: The Venue ATX

Nemegata

Presented by: EQ Austin

Time: 9 p.m. – 9:40 p.m. CT

Location: Sheraton BackYARD

Andrekza

Presented by: Downtown Music Services

Time: 9:35 p.m. – 10:25 p.m. CT

Location: Vaquero Taquero

Sara Curruchich

Time: 10 p.m. – 10:40 p.m. CT

Location: Flamingo Cantina

OKAN

Time: 11 p.m. – 11:40 p.m. CT

Location: Flamingo Cantina

Perreo Millennial Showcase

Artists: CRYMES, Foudeqush, riela, Letón Pé, JUANPORDIOS!, Isabella Lovestory

Presented by: Perreo Club

Time: 7 p.m. – 2 a.m. CT

Location: Cuatro Gato

Perreo Club Showcase

Artists: RUUEx, soularreal, EL NICK, Vacio Sur, Dinabn, ella ella, Nurrydog, Poniboy, Girl Ultra, Suxxy Puxxy

Presented by: Perreo Club

Time: 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CT

Location: Coconut Club Rooftop

FRIDAY, MARCH 17

Billboard’s THE STAGE at SXSW

Artists: Gabby Got It, Eladio Carrión, Feid

Presented by Samsung Galaxy

Time: 7 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. CT

Location: Moody Amphitheater @ Waterloo Park

Feid photographed on January 12, 2023 at Proper Studio in Miami. Devin Christopher

Daniel Villarreal

Presented by: Iceland Airwaves

Time: 1 a.m. – 1:50 a.m. CT

Location: Victorian Room at The Driskill

Divino Niño

Presented by: Cosmica Artists

Time: 1 a.m. – 1:40 a.m. CT

Location: Cooper’s BBQ

La Cuneta Son Machin

Time: 4 p.m. – 4:40 p.m. CT

Location: International Day Stage

GlobalFEST Showcase

Artists: La Cuneta Son Machin, King Stingray, Tuyo, Ramon Chicharron, Monophonics, Balaklava Blues

Presented by: globalFEST

Time: 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CT

Location: Speakeasy

FAMA Collective Showcase

Artists: La Marimba, Ramona, El Gran Poder de Diosa, Paraísos, Tangowhiskyman, RUBIO mediopicky

Presented by: FAMA Collective

Time: 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CT

Location: Augustine

Latinapalooza

Artists: Mariachi Las Coronelas, Patricia Vonne, The Tiarras, Liah Alonso, Cecilia and The Broken Hearts

Presented by: Latinapalooza

Time: 8:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. CT

Location: Cooper’s BBQ

El Combo Oscuro

Presented by: Austin Music Foundation: ATX Gen N

Time: 11 p.m. – 11:50 p.m. CT

Location: Sheraton BackYARD

OKAN

Time: 9 p.m. – 9:40 p.m. CT

Location:

Sara Curruchich

Time: 11 p.m. – 11:40 p.m. CT

Location: Victorian Room at The Driskill

SATURDAY, MARCH 18

Latin Showcase

Artists: Michi Sanz, Destiny Navaira, Como Las Movies, Shiela, Shrt_Lyf

Presented by: Latin Music Coalition Austin & EQ Austin: LatinATX 2023

Time: 7 p.m. – midnight CT

Location: Sheraton BackYARD

Hermanos Quimica

Time: 7:55 p.m. – 8:35 p.m. CT

Location: Shangri-La

Poe Leos

Presented by: The Color Agent

Time: 9:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. CT

Location: Swan Dive

SUNDAY, MARCH 19

Estereomance

Presented by: Anniversary Group + No Gold

Time: Midnight – 12:40 a.m. CT

Location: Hotel Vegas

Billboard’s parent company PMC is the largest shareholder of SXSW and its brands are official media partners of SXSW.