Premio Lo Nuestro 2022: Sting Calls ‘Por Su Amor’ TV Debut a ‘Very Fortunate Accident’

Earlier in February, Sting surprised fans with a Spanish-language track called “Por Su Amor,” which he says was born on a trip to Mexico, recorded in the hotel room, and is a translation of his song “For Your Love.”

The English singer-songwriter’s song will officially make its TV debut at the 2022 Premio Lo Nuestro Thursday night (Feb. 24).

“It’s a complete coincidence that we are here at the same time,” Sting says to Billboard ahead of his performance. “The [award] organizers thought it was a good idea that I can sing this song on the show. It was not planned at all — it was just a very fortunate accident.”

The flamenco-influenced love ballad, however, doesn’t mark Sting’s first Spanish-language track. In fact, he released a Spanish and Portuguese EP in 1988 called Nada Como El Sol.

“I enjoy the music of the language itself. Even apart from the meaning of the words, there’s something when you speak Spanish — it’s an emotional quality that gives me. It’s like playing a different instrument,” he explains. “It’s also a great honor to be on an occasion where everyone is Spanish speaking, and I’m singing in your language. I’d be practicing. I can’t get it wrong.”

Sting, who has collaborated with many Latin artists including Ricky Martin and Daddy Yankee, also shares he’s a fan of Reggaeton music.

“It’s such a powerful force and popular music at the moment. It’s the biggest music,” he says. “These things come around in cycles, and it’s time for the Latin community to have this precedent. I’m very happy about it.”

The 2022 Premio Lo Nuestro will air live on Feb. 24 via Univision.

Reporting by Billboard Latin charts manager Pamela Bustios.