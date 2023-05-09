How Rising Spanish Rapper Rels B Sold Out Mexico’s Foro Sol: ‘This Is for the True Fan’

The first time Rels B — one of Billboard’s Latin Artists to Watch in 2023—traveled outside his native Spain for a concert was seven years ago to perform in Mexico City for a crowd of about 300 people. He says the success of his viral 2015 track “Mary Jane” is what led him to perform there. Now, in 2023, the artist born Daniel Heredia Vidal (also known as Sknny Flakk), has sold-out the renowned Foro Sol stadium, where he performed for more than 60,000 people.

“Every time I’d have a show in Mexico, the crowd duplicated,” the Mallorca-born rapper tells Billboard. “Just last May we had two shows in Palacio de los Deportes, where we sold 25,000 tickets each night. Doing the math, it was like filling out the Foro Sol. Everyone told me that it was the mystical thing here, the most legendary [venue] of Mexico City.”

On Saturday (May 6) and “after a month of rehearsing without sleep,” Rels closed his Skinny Flakk Tour with a two-hour spectacle at Foro Sol, where he performed his biggest and newest hits, and counted among his special guests Nicki Nicole, Gera MX, Dellafuente and Alemán.

“We decided to finish the tour in Foro Sol as a gift to Mexico for all the love and support throughout the years,” he explains. “This is for the true fan. It’s a summary of my entire evolution. This show will not be repeated at any time in my career.”

For an artist from Spain who’s still relatively new — and with very few Billboard chart entries including “Dime Cuantas Veces” (with Micro TDH, Lenin Ramirez and Justin Quiles) on the Latin Rhythm Airplay and “Como Dormiste” on the Billboard Global 200 — selling out the coveted stadium is a reflection of his talent, passion and hard work.

“For me, it’s incredible,” he shares. “I was rehearsing and preparing in Mallorca and it wasn’t until I had to get on the plane that I entered in shock. I thought, ‘D–n, I’m going to Mexico to sing to 60,000 people. Life is so crazy.’ I worked as best and professionally as I could to satisfy all the people who have invested their time and money to see me.”

But in addition to his arduous monthlong rehearsals, the sold-out concert was made possible thanks to his co-managers Federico Lauria (CEO of DalePlay) and Pepo Ferradas (CEO of FPM Entertainment) and the local production of OCESA, who beyond promoting the show on social media, filled the streets with posters and advertising.

“It seems that we were finishing a tour but in reality, this concert in Foro Sol is a letter of introduction that allows Rels to perform in a place like this and demonstrate — what we already knew from the first day — that he is up to the task with his music and with the production of his show,” Ferradas tells Billboard. “This sold-out only proves to us that the effort, work, and investing in his development, is all worth it.”

As for what’s the best life lesson that the Skinny Flakk tour has left Rels B?

“The best and the first is that I have to drink less! Second, I need to go to the gym,” he laughs. “But for real, after a whole year of chaos and catastrophe and a lot of fun, of course, I have learned what it takes to sell out a Foro Sol and finish the tour as I always dreamt it.”