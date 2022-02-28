Soda Stereo Reminiscence During ‘Gracias Totales’ Show in Miami: ‘With Gustavo Cerati, Everything Was Easier’

Right before the coronavirus outbreak hit in 2020, Soda Stereo members Charly Alberti and Zeta Bosio announced their final tour, coined “Gracias Totales,” celebrating the group’s career and the legacy of late frontman and guitarist Gustavo Cerati. The trek, which officially kicked off at the El Campín stadium in Bogota, Colombia, in February 2020 and was later postponed due to the pandemic, officially resumed on Sunday at the FTX Arena in Miami.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Gustavo Cerati Soda Stereo See latest videos, charts and news

A wave of die-hard Soda fans filled the arena as they stood in long lines for merch or pondered what a show without Cerati would look like after the group promised “special performances and state-of-the-art technology that will make it possible for fans to enjoy the voice and image of Cerati.”

“We are doing this with respect for our story, for the public, and for the absence of Gustavo,” Alberti previously told Billboard. “We’re not going to try and hide the fact that Gustavo isn’t here; we know Gustavo is not here. We are going to do it in a way that is more real, that has more of an impact and that is more respectful.”

At exactly 8:40 p.m., the iconic Cerati appeared on a large screen the length of the stage while Soda band members, accompanied by musicians Richard Coleman, Zorrito Von Quintiero, Roly Ureta and Simón Bosio, started the set with the energetic “Sobredosis de TV.”

“Thank you, Miami, welcome!” Bosio said to the crowd after their second song, “Hombre al Agua,” was performed by Coleman. After observing the unmatched energy at the arena, and chants of “ole, ole, ole, ole, Soda, Soda,” this was exactly what fans needed.

For the most part, guest stars including Mon Laferte, Julieta Venegas, Zoe’s Leon Lauregui and Juanes appeared on the large screen performing Soda hits. On the other hand, a number of artists joined the band onstage for in-person performances, including Draco Rosa and Gustavo Santaolalla.

But one of the most emotional moments, in addition to rare 1980s footage of the band, was when Charly and Zeta were left alone and joined by Cerati on the screen to perform select songs such as “Ciudad de la Furia” and “Primavera 0.”

The setlist included emblematic songs from the band including “El Rito,” “Tratame Suavemente,” “Persiana Americana” and “Profugos,” to name a few.

But beyond timeless hits and a nostalgic-yet-ecstatic audience, the tour welcomed the new wave of roqueros in the family. Cerati’s son, Benito Cerati, performed his version of “Zoom.” And Zeta’s son, Simon, played alongside the band onstage.

“The truth is, this goodbye fills us with joy and sadness,” Charly expressed. “With Gustavo Cerati, everything was easier.”

“We’re doing this farewell tour with lots of work,” Zeta added. “Thank you, Gustavo, for leaving us these songs that still unite us and make us happy. Thank you, wherever you are.”

Cerati died in 2014 at the age of 55, almost four years after he suffered a stroke following a concert in Venezuela.

The band signed off around 10:30 p.m. with the all-time rock classic “De Música Ligera” performed partially by Coldplay’s Chris Martin, whose Spanish was on-point, and Cerati himself.

“Gracias Totales” will make its next stop on March 3 at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.