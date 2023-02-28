5 Big Takeaways From Shakira’s Televisa Interview

Empowered. That’s how Colombian superstar Shakira appeared to be in her first TV interview after the global success of “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” with Argentine DJ Bizarrap and “TQG” with fellow Colombian Karol G.

During her one-hour conversation with Mexican journalist Enrique Acevedo, the host of Televisa network’s primetime newscast En Punto, the artist spoke about her breakup with Spanish soccer star Gerard Piqué, the controversy caused by her Bizarrap collab — in which she slams her ex for leaving her for another woman — and what’s in store now for her artistic career.

“I constantly have a debt with myself: I want to check if I really have talent or if I still have it, if it has not disappeared,” she said. “That’s what makes me want to go back to the recording studio and, now, I’m more excited than ever.”

The interview was recorded a week ago in Barcelona and aired Monday (Feb. 27) on the Mexican network.

Here are five of the biggest takeaways from Shakira’s interview with Televisa:

1. Her dream was shattered, but she got the best reward.

“I had that dream of having a family in which the children had a father and a mother under the same roof. Not all dreams come true, but life finds a way to compensate you in some way, and with me it has done that in spades, with these wonderful, wonderful children,” she said, referring to the sons Milan, 10, and Sasha, 7, whom she shares with Piqué.

2. She has changed her views about men.

In a moment of total frankness, Shakira shared that she always believed the narrative that a woman needs a man. “I have always been quite emotionally dependent on men, I must admit,” she said. “I have been in love with love and I think that, somehow, I have managed to understand this narrative from another perspective and feel that I am enough for myself.”

3. She totally believes in women supporting each other.

Shakira quoted Madeleine Albright, the first woman to become Secretary of State in the United States, saying, “There’s a place in hell for women who don’t help other women.” She added, “I completely agree.”

4. Shakira feels whole.

After assimilating her breakup from Piqué and her newfound success in music during such tough personal times, Shakira said, “Ironically, yes, I now feel whole because I feel that I rely on myself and that I also have two children that depend on me, so I have to be stronger than a lioness.”

5. She celebrates that her latest hits are in Spanish and looks forward to going back to the studio.

Considering the feat of being the third most listened to artist on Spotify globally, Shakira said, “I am glad this is happening to a Colombian, to a Latin American woman, and that it’s happening for me in Spanish. That’s when I say that it is worth it, and that I have a purpose in society, a place, a role.”

