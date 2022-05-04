Here Are the Translated Lyrics to Shakira & Rauw Alejandro’s ‘Te Felicito’

Shakira and Rauw Alejandro are making the rounds with “Te Felicito,” their first collaborative effort and Shakira’s first single of 2022.

The electro-pop-infused reggaetón track is about an ex who doesn’t see your worth and that’s why in the vibrant futuristic video we spot Shak building “the perfect boyfriend.” Their chemistry is later seen in their robotic choreography.

“Te Felicito” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Latin Airplay chart this week after its first full tracking week. Below, read the full lyrics translated to English:

For pleasing you, I broke into pieces

They warned me but I didn’t pay attention

I realized you were fake

It was the drop that spilled the glass

Don’t tell me how you feel

It seems sincere

But I know you well and I know you lie

Congrats, you’re a great actor

Of that, I have no doubt

Continue with your role

The show suites you

Congrats, you’re a great actor

Of that, I have no doubt

Continue with your role

The show suites you

Congrats you’re a great actor

I don’t buy that cheap philosophy

I’m sorry, I don’t ride that bike anymore

I can’t stand two-faced people

I put my hands on the fire for you

And you treat me like one more of your cravings

Your wound didn’t open my skin, but it did open my eyes

They’re red from crying so much for you

And now it turns out that you feel it

Sounds sincere

But I know you well and I know you lie

Congrats, you’re a great actor

Of that, I have no doubt

Continue with your role

The show suites you

Congrats, you’re a great actor

Of that, I have no doubt

Continue with your role

The show suites you

Congrats you’re a great actor

Let’s be clear, I don’t need you

You lost someone authentic

Something told me we didn’t connect

It’s going to sting you when you remember us

Like before

You on your back leaning on the steering wheel

Burning down the tranquilizer

I didn’t block you from social media

So you can see the other girl in the Mercedes

Don’t tell me more stories, I don’t want to know

How come I’ve been so blind and couldn’t see

They should give you an Oscar, you’ve done it great

Congrats, you’re a great actor

Of that, I have no doubt

Continue with your role

The show suites you

Congrats, you’re a great actor

Of that, I have no doubt

Continue with your role

The show suites you

Congrats you’re a great actor