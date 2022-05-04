Here Are the Translated Lyrics to Shakira & Rauw Alejandro’s ‘Te Felicito’

Shakira and Rauw Alejandro are making the rounds with “Te Felicito,” their first collaborative effort and Shakira’s first single of 2022.
The electro-pop-infused reggaetón track is about an ex who doesn’t see your worth and that’s why in the vibrant futuristic video we spot Shak building “the perfect boyfriend.” Their chemistry is later seen in their robotic choreography.
“Te Felicito” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Latin Airplay chart this week after its first full tracking week. Below, read the full lyrics translated to English:
For pleasing you, I broke into pieces
They warned me but I didn’t pay attention
I realized you were fake
It was the drop that spilled the glass
Don’t tell me how you feel
It seems sincere
But I know you well and I know you lie
Congrats, you’re a great actor
Of that, I have no doubt
Continue with your role
The show suites you
Congrats, you’re a great actor
Of that, I have no doubt
Continue with your role
The show suites you
Congrats you’re a great actor
I don’t buy that cheap philosophy
I’m sorry, I don’t ride that bike anymore
I can’t stand two-faced people
I put my hands on the fire for you
And you treat me like one more of your cravings
Your wound didn’t open my skin, but it did open my eyes
They’re red from crying so much for you
And now it turns out that you feel it
Sounds sincere
But I know you well and I know you lie
Congrats, you’re a great actor
Of that, I have no doubt
Continue with your role
The show suites you
Congrats, you’re a great actor
Of that, I have no doubt
Continue with your role
The show suites you
Congrats you’re a great actor
Let’s be clear, I don’t need you
You lost someone authentic
Something told me we didn’t connect
It’s going to sting you when you remember us
Like before
You on your back leaning on the steering wheel
Burning down the tranquilizer
I didn’t block you from social media
So you can see the other girl in the Mercedes
Don’t tell me more stories, I don’t want to know
How come I’ve been so blind and couldn’t see
They should give you an Oscar, you’ve done it great
Congrats, you’re a great actor
Of that, I have no doubt
Continue with your role
The show suites you
Congrats, you’re a great actor
Of that, I have no doubt
Continue with your role
The show suites you
Congrats you’re a great actor