Shakira & Rauw Alejandro Announce First Collaboration on ‘Te Felicito’: See a Photo

Shakira performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

Shakira has recruited Rauw Alejandro for her next single, called “Te Felicito.”

The Colombian superstar revealed the news Thursday (April 14) by posting the single’s cover art, where she’s posing next to the Puerto Rican sensation, with both rocking metallic outfits.

“I’m happy to share the release of my new single #TeFelicito with Rauw Alejandro,” she captioned the post, also using the robot emoji to hint at a futuristic music video. Marking their first-ever collaborative effort, “Te Felicito” will premiere Friday, April 22.

In the same social media post, Shak — who has collaborated with Puerto Rican artists such as Anuel AA, Residente and Pedro Capo — also invited her fans to pre-save the song on Spotify, Apple and Deezer “to be among the first to listen to their new music.”

“Te Felicito” follows Shakira’s EDM bop “Don’t Wait Up,” which was released in summer 2021 and was crowned a favorite new music release by Billboard readers. Currently, she’s an executive producer of NBC’s Dancing With Myself, where she’s also a judge alongside Nick Jonas and actress Liza Koshy.

Rauw, on the other hand, is set to wrap his 2022 tour on April 24 at San Jose’s SAP Center and is making the rounds with his latest single “Museo,” part of his Trap Cake, Vol. 2 album, which earned the artist his fourth top 10 success on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart, debuting at No. 6 on the March 12-dated ranking.

See the official announcement of their collaboration below: