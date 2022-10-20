Here Are Shakira & Ozuna‘s ’Monotonia’ Lyrics Translated to English

The release of Shakira and Ozuna‘s “Monotonía” on Wednesday (Oct. 19) has fans wondering what the title word means, and about the song’s lyrics overall. Both were trending topics in search engines on Thursday morning (Oct. 20).

“Monotonía” — the first single that the Colombian star has released since the announcement of her breakup from Gerard Piqué, and following “Te Felicito” with Rauw Alejandro — means “lack of variety in anything,” according to the Dictionary of the Royal Spanish Academy. At the same time, different reference sources cite “tedium” or “boredom” as synonyms.

“It wasn’t your fault, nor was it mine; it was the monotony’s fault/ I never said anything, but it hurt/ I knew this would happen,” Shakira sings through tears in the song’s music video, which generated more than 10 million views within 14 hours of its release on YouTube.

Below, read the full lyrics translated to English:

It wasn’t your fault, nor was it mine

It was the monotony’s fault

I never said anything, but it hurt me

I knew this would happen

You were doing your thing and I was doing the same

Always looking for prominence

You forgot what we were one day

And the worst thing is that

It wasn’t your fault, nor was it mine.

It was the monotony’s fault

I never said anything, but it hurt me

I knew this would happen

Suddenly you were no longer the same

You left me because of your narcissism

You forgot what we were one day

Hey hey hey

You were distant with your attitude

And that filled me with anxiety

You didn’t even give half

But I do know that I gave more than you

I was running for someone

That wasn’t even walking for me

This love has not died

But it’s delirious

Now of what there was, there is no more

I tell you honestly

You are cold like Christmas

It’s better that this is over now

Don’t repeat the movie to me again, I already saw it

Baby, I love you, but I love myself more

It’s a necessary goodbye

What was once incredible became a routine

Your lips don’t taste like anything to me

Now it’s all the opposite

And the worst thing is that

It wasn’t your fault, nor was it mine

It was the monotony’s fault

I never said anything, but it hurt me

I knew this would happen

You doing your thing, and I was doing the same

Always looking for prominence

And you forgot what we were one day

Hey hey hey

Ozuna

Hi Music Hi Flow