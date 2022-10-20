Here Are Shakira & Ozuna‘s ’Monotonia’ Lyrics Translated to English

The release of Shakira and Ozuna‘s “Monotonía” on Wednesday (Oct. 19) has fans wondering what the title word means, and about the song’s lyrics overall. Both were trending topics in search engines on Thursday morning (Oct. 20).
“Monotonía” — the first single that the Colombian star has released since the announcement of her breakup from Gerard Piqué, and following “Te Felicito” with Rauw Alejandro — means “lack of variety in anything,” according to the Dictionary of the Royal Spanish Academy. At the same time, different reference sources cite “tedium” or “boredom” as synonyms.
“It wasn’t your fault, nor was it mine; it was the monotony’s fault/ I never said anything, but it hurt/ I knew this would happen,” Shakira sings through tears in the song’s music video, which generated more than 10 million views within 14 hours of its release on YouTube.
Below, read the full lyrics translated to English:
It wasn’t your fault, nor was it mine
It was the monotony’s fault
I never said anything, but it hurt me
I knew this would happen
You were doing your thing and I was doing the same
Always looking for prominence
You forgot what we were one day
And the worst thing is that
It wasn’t your fault, nor was it mine.
It was the monotony’s fault
I never said anything, but it hurt me
I knew this would happen
Suddenly you were no longer the same
You left me because of your narcissism
You forgot what we were one day
Hey hey hey
You were distant with your attitude
And that filled me with anxiety
You didn’t even give half
But I do know that I gave more than you
I was running for someone
That wasn’t even walking for me
This love has not died
But it’s delirious
Now of what there was, there is no more
I tell you honestly
You are cold like Christmas
It’s better that this is over now
Don’t repeat the movie to me again, I already saw it
Baby, I love you, but I love myself more
It’s a necessary goodbye
What was once incredible became a routine
Your lips don’t taste like anything to me
Now it’s all the opposite
And the worst thing is that
It wasn’t your fault, nor was it mine
It was the monotony’s fault
I never said anything, but it hurt me
I knew this would happen
You doing your thing, and I was doing the same
Always looking for prominence
And you forgot what we were one day
Hey hey hey
Ozuna
Hi Music Hi Flow