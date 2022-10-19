Shakira Is Heartbroken in New Ozuna-Assisted Single ‘Monotonía’: Stream It Here

Shakira isn’t holding back and is as raw and honest as one can get singing about heartbreak and the end of what seemed to be a perfect relationship.

In her new Ozuna-assisted single, titled “Monotonía (Monotony),” a bachata track that released Wednesday (Oct. 19), the Colombian star starts off declaring: “It wasn’t your fault, it wasn’t my fault. It was monotony’s fault. I never said anything but it hurt. I knew this would happen.”

Explore Explore Shakira See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Marking the first collaboration between Shakira and Ozuna, “Monotonía” follows the singer-songwriter’s Latin Airplay chart-topping song “Te Felicito” with Rauw Alejandro, where she calls out her significant other and congratulates them on a stellar performance making her believe he truly loved her.

In the music video — which Shakira co-directed with longtime collaborator Jaume de la Iguana — she has an encounter with the ex at a grocery store where he blows up her chest and her heart is ejected from her body. She then runs around with her beating heart in hand until she hands it over to Ozuna, who takes it from her and puts it in a safe box.

“Monotonía” and “Te Felicito” follow Shakira’s very public breakup from her longtime partner, and father of her two children, soccer star Gerard Piqué. In an interview with Elle, she addressed the split, calling this moment one of the “most difficult” of her life. “I’ve remained quiet and just tried to process it all. Um, and yeah, it’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it, and because I’m in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation. And so it’s been tough not only for me, but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult.”

Stream “Monotonía” below: