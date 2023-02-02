From ‘Suerte’ to ‘BZRP Music Sessions,’ Which Shakira No. 1 Hit Is Your Favorite? Vote!

Happy Birthday, Shakira! The Colombian artist — who turns 46 on Wednesday (Feb. 2) — is holding strong at No. 1 on the Hot Latin Songs chart for a second week with her first banger of the year, “BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53.” The Bizarrap-assisted track becomes his first No. 1 hit on the tally while Shak rakes in her 13th. The last time she was at No. 1 was in 2016 with “Chantaje,” one of her many Maluma collaborations. The fiery reggaeton spent 11 weeks on the chart.

“What for me was a catharsis and a relief, I never thought that I would reach No. 1 globally at 45 years old and in [singing in] Spanish,” the artist previously expressed on Instagram about the song’s massive success — an electro-pop tune in which she belts witty punchlines directed to her ex-boyfriend and soccer star Piqué and his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Martí.

“I want to hug the millions of women who rise up against those who make us feel insignificant. Women who defend what they feel and think, and raise their hands when they disagree, even if others raise their eyebrows. They are my inspiration,” she continued.

Shak’s first-ever No. 1 hit on the Hot Latin Songs chart arrived in 1998 with “Ciega, Sordomuda,” and she’s charted regularly ever since. Up to now, the sultry “La Tortura” (2005) with Alejandro Sanz has remained her longest-leading No. 1 title at 25 weeks.

In honor of her latest hit and birthday, here are all of her 13 titles to crown the charts. Which one is your favorite? Vote below!