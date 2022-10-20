Here’s the Gerard Pique Reference You May Have Missed in Shakira‘s ‘Monotonia’ Video

Shakira has dropped her new single “Monotonía” in collaboration with Ozuna, in which she opens up about the rupture of what seemed to be a perfect relationship.

“It wasn’t your fault, it wasn’t my fault/ It was monotony’s fault/ I never said anything but it hurt/ I knew this would happen,” she chants.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Ozuna Shakira See latest videos, charts and news

Though the song — which marks Shakira’s first single post-breakup with longtime partner and soccer star Gerard Piqué — reveals a very heartbroken singer, the music video also references her ex.

In the first minute of the emotionally charged clip — co-directed by the Colombian star and designer Jaume de la Iguana — a teary-eyed Shakira has an encounter with a man in a grocery store where he blows up her chest and her heart is ejected from her body.

Fans on social media were quick to discover that the man in the video is wearing a white hoodie and gray joggers similar to one of the outfits Piqué wore for Shakira’s 2017 video “Me Enamoré,” in which the couple is seen enjoying the puppy-love stage of their romance, and furthermore implying that the man who shoots at Shakira in the new “Monotonía” clip is meant to represent Piqué.

In June, the former couple announced their split. “We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the two said in a joint statement released by Shakira’s public relations firm. “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”

Shakira, 45, met the Barcelona defender while she was promoting her 2010 World Cup anthem, “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa).” The couple share two children, Sasha and Milan.

“Monotonía” follows the singer-songwriter’s Latin Airplay chart-topping song “Te Felicito” with Rauw Alejandro, in which she calls out her significant other and congratulates him on a stellar performance for making her believe he truly loved her.

Watch the “Monotonía” and “Me Enamoré” music videos below.