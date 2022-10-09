Shakira Announces New Single ‘Monotonia’ With Ozuna

Shakira and Ozuna have teamed up for a new song, “Monotonía.”

“Monotonía” will be released on Oct. 19, the singer revealed on Sunday (Oct. 9) on her official social media accounts, where she posted a brief sound clip and an image of the song title atop a heart being stabbed with a dagger.

“Un pequeño rey con una súper reina,” Ozuna commented on Shakira’s Instagram post Sunday afternoon.

Earlier this week, Shakira — who confirmed her split with Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué a few months ago, and said recently that she was going through “the most difficult, darkest hours of my life” — had teased new lyrics on Instagram: “No fue culpa tuya/ Ni tampoco mía/ Fue culpa de la monotonía,” (“It wasn’t your fault/ Nor Mine/ It was the fault of monotony.”)

“Monotonía” will be the Colombian superstar’s follow-up to “Te Felicito” with Rauw Alejandro, which topped the Billboard Latin Airplay chart and also reached No. 1 on the Billboard Argentina Hot 100 chart. It peaked at No. 10 on the Hot Latin Songs chart.

See Shakira’s announcement below.