Shakira & Manuel Turizo Announce New Song Together: ‘We Made a Movie’

Shakira and Manuel Turizo confirmed their collaboration and are set to drop “Copa Vacía,” their first song together, on June 29.

“We made a movie,” the Colombian artists teased on social media on Monday (June 19), sharing a poster that looks straight out of a movie with Shakira taking the role of a mermaid and Turizo as the prince.

The first time Shakira hinted at a new song was June 9, when she posted a photo of herself as a mermaid with the cryptic caption, “You want thingamabobs? I got twenty…,” a lyric from The Little Mermaid‘s “Part of Your World.” But she didn’t offer anymore details, leaving fans wondering what she was up to. Now, they know to expect a new song with “La Bachata” singer and a music video that promises to be a cinematic experience.

“Copa Vacía” will follow Shakira’s sweet song “Acróstico,” which is a love letter to her children. The “Acróstico” music video, which dropped in May, features her two sons — Milan and Sasha — who sing and play the piano alongside her.

“This year Milan has written songs that have made me tear up and Sasha has dedicated hours playing the piano and discovering his voice,” Shakira wrote in Spanish on social media when the video dropped. “Both have spent some time with me in the studio and upon hearing this song, they’ve asked to be part of it. They’ve felt it and interpreted it in their own way and for themselves, with the same passion and emotion of a person who carries music within them.”

In May, Shakira was also honored at the inaugural Billboard Latin Women in Music gala as Woman of the Year, where she gave an emotional speech in which she acknowledged the hard times she’s been through, and thanked her mother, her friends and women in general.

See the “Copa Vacía” teaser below: