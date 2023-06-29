Shakira & Manuel Turizo Sing About Unrequited Love in Mermaid-Inspired ‘Copa Vacia’ Video

Shakira and Manuel Turizo have joined forces for the first time for “Copa Vacía” (empty glass), an infectious pop-reggaeton song that will have you perreando on the dance floor while reflecting on unrequited love with its heartfelt lyrics.

In “Copa Vacía,” the two Colombian artists have a back-and-forth discussion about not giving enough love and affection to the other person.

“You’re always busy with so many businesses/ […] Drop your phone, use your hands with me/I know you’re hot but I’m hotter,” Shak sings in her verse. “As if you don’t feel anything/ Now you see me differently/ I’m swimming against the current/ I’m looking in the streets who can fill this emptiness I feel,” Turizo chants back.

In the chorus, they unite to sing: “I’ve been thirsty for you for a while, I don’t know why/I’m left wanting more, wanting to drink from an empty cup.”

Just 10 days ahead of the release (on June 19), Shak and Turizo assured fans, “We made a movie,” sharing a poster of Shakira taking the role of a mermaid and Turizo as the prince. Evidently, they did.

The music video, co-directed by Shakira and Jaume de Laiguana, features Shak as a pink-haired mermaid who’s abandoned and forgotten on the rocks as Turizo comes to the rescue.

“Copa Vacía” follows Shakira’s sweet song “Acróstico,” which is a love letter to her children. The “Acróstico” music video, which dropped in May, features her two sons — Milan and Sasha — who sing and play the piano alongside her.

In May, Shakira was also honored at the inaugural Billboard Latin Women in Music gala as Woman of the Year, during which she gave an emotional speech in which she acknowledged the hard times she’s been through, and thanked her mother, her friends, and women in general.

Watch the music video for “Copa Vacía” below: