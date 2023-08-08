Shakira Set for 2023 Latin Music Week in Miami

Colombian superstar Shakira is confirmed for the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Week, set to take place Oct. 2-6 at the Faena Forum in Miami. The global artist — who in May was named Billboard’s first-ever Latin Woman of the Year — will participate in an exclusive superstar Q&A moderated by Leila Cobo, Billboard’s Chief Content Officer for Latin/Español.

One of the best-selling music artists of all time, Shakira has sold more than 95 million records worldwide since launching her career. This year has been extraordinary for the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter thanks to her Bizarrap-produced “Shakira: BZRP Music Sessions #53,” which debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100, making her the first woman to reach the top 10 on the chart with a song in Spanish. It also made history as the most-streamed Latin track in 24 hours in Spotify history, and the most-viewed Latin track on YouTube in 24 hours with over 63 million views; it also broke 14 Guinness World Records.

Shakira joins a star-studded roster for the five-day legacy event that will feature exclusive panels and conversations with hitmakers throughout the week. Maria Becerra, GALE, Nicki Nicole, Nathy Peluso and Young Miko will be part of the Boys Club No More! panel focused on the women making noise in the Latin music landscape.

Additional panels include The New Mexican Revolution with Natanael Cano, Peso Pluma, Santa Fe Klan, and Yng Lvcas, plus the Making the Hit LIVE panel featuring Edgar Barrera and Grupo Frontera, who will create a song onstage from scratch. Other artists confirmed to be part of 2023 Latin Music Week include Arcángel, Vico C, Eladio Carrión and Fonseca.

With 30 years of events, Billboard Latin Music Week is the longest running and biggest Latin music industry gathering in the world. After a sold-out 2022 edition that featured star Q&As with Maluma, Ivy Queen, Chayanne, Romeo Santos and Christina Aguilera, to name a few, the event returns, coinciding with Hispanic Heritage Month.

Billboard Latin Music Week will also coincide with the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday, Oct. 5, at the Watsco Center in Miami, and will broadcast live on Telemundo. The awards show will broadcast simultaneously on Spanish entertainment cable network Universo, and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean on Telemundo Internacional.

Registration for the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Week is now open at BillboardLatinMusicWeek.com.