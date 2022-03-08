All the Women With No. 1 Hot Latin Songs Hits in the Past 10 Years: Shakira, Karol G & More

Women’s History Month is in full swing and in celebration of International Women’s Day (March 8), Billboard has compiled a list of all the women who earned a No. 1 on the Hot Latin Songs chart in the past decade. The chart ranks the most popular Latin songs of the week, blending airplay, streaming and digital sales data.

In 2012, icons Gloria Estefan and Paulina Rubio reached No. 1 on the coveted chart. The former debuted and peaked at No. 1 with “Hotel Nacional” and the latter with “Me Gustas Tanto.”

For over four years, women’s representation was scarce on the top of the Latin charts until Shakira’s “Chantaje” in collaboration with Maluma debuted and peaked at No. 1 on the chart dated Nov. 19, 2016, where it ruled for 11 weeks.

Like Shak, other Latinas made Billboard history.

Karol G and Nicki Minaj’s “Tusa” became the first song to debut at No. 1 in 2019, and the first title by two women in a lead role to open atop the chart since its inception in 1986. With “Telepatia,” Kali Uchis became the first female soloist without an accompanying act to reach No. 1 since 2012, and currently, Becky G and Karol G’s “Mamiii” is ruling the chart on its third week.

Below, revisit the six tracks by a Latina artist to have reached No. 1 since 2012:

Gloria Estefan, “Hotel Nacional”

On the Chart: Debuted and peaked at No. 1 on the chart dated Jan. 14, 2012 (led for one week)

Paulina Rubio, “Me Gustas Tanto”

On the Chart: Peaked at No. 1 on the chart dated Feb. 11, 2012 (led for one week)

Shakira & Maluma, “Chantaje”

On the Chart: Debuted and peaked at No. 1 on the chart dated Nov. 19, 2016 (ruled for 11 weeks)

Karol G & Nicki Minaj, “Tusa”

On the Chart: Debuted and peaked at No. 1 on the chart dated Nov. 23, 2019 (ruled for four weeks)

Kali Uchis, “Telepatia”

On the Chart: Peaked at No. 1 on the chart dated May 22, 2021 (reigned for 8 weeks)

Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”

On the Chart: Debuted and peaked at No. 1 on the chart dated Feb. 26, 2022 (currently in its third week atop the chart)