Shakira Takes Aim at Her Ex Gerard Piqué in ‘BZRP Music Sessions #53’: ‘You Thought You Hurt Me But You Made Me Stronger’

Shakira and Bizarrap have blessed fans with their highly anticipated “BZRP Music Sessions #53,” which dropped Wednesday.

Truth be told, fans weren’t sure what to expect from the latest edition of the music sessions, which are popular collaborations between Bizarrap and artists such as Nicky Jam, Paulo Londra, Residente and Snow Tha Product where they rap over a unique beat created by the hitmaker.

Shakira doesn’t rap; instead, it’s very much a therapy session between Biza and his guest.

The singer-songwriter doesn’t hold back and is as blunt as ever about her ex, Spanish soccer star Gerard Piqué. “A wolf like me doesn’t have time for novices like you/ I was too much for you, that’s why you’re now with someone more like yourself,” she sings over a futuristic pop-electronica beat. “You left me the in-laws as my neighbors, media outlets at my door and in debt with the Treasury./ You thought you hurt me, but you made me stronger/ Women don’t cry anymore, they cash in.”

Shakira joins a number of artists who’ve jumped on one of Bizarrap’s zealously streamed music sessions. His session with Spanish act Quevedo, “BZRP Music Sessions #52,” scored both their first entry on the Billboard Hot 100. Currently, it has more than 400 million views on YouTube. Bizarrap’s Music Session with Shak follows his latest sessions, including ones with Duki and Villano Antillano.

This new song will follow Shakira’s Ozuna-assisted “Monotonía,” which peaked at No. 3 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart (dated Nov. 5). It currently sits at No. 1 on the Latin Airplay chart, where it’s ruled for four weeks.

Recently, Shakira shared a heartfelt message of hope to start off the new year. “Even if our wounds are still open in this new year, time has a surgeon’s hands. Even if someone’s betrayed us, we must continue to trust others,” wrote the Colombian singer. “When faced with contempt, continue to know your worth. Because there are more good people than indecent ones. More people with empathy than indifference.”

The message came after a difficult year due to her separation from Piqué, the father of her children. The singer has spoken openly about the breakup since it was confirmed in June, and has posted material — including releasing the heartbreak song “Monotonía” — alluding to her pain. This music session is no exception.