Shakira Slams Pique in New Bizarrap Session: Here Are the Lyrics Translated to English

Shakira did not hold back on her first single of the year, “BZRP Music Session #53,” helmed by Argentine hitmaker Bizarrap.
In the nearly four-minute dance-pop track, the Colombian artist is more unapologetic and empowered than ever, spitting diss verses to her ex-boyfriend and soccer star Gerard Piqué and even throwing a jab at his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti.
“I’m not getting back with you, don’t cry for me, nor beg me/ I understood that it’s not my fault that they criticize you/I only make music, sorry that it bothers you,” she chants, also saying in the lyrics, “You left me the in-laws as my neighbors, media outlets at my door and in debt/ You thought you hurt me, but you made me stronger/ Women don’t cry anymore, they cash in.”
A much-needed therapy session, “#53” marks the first collaborative effort between Shak and Biza. Read the full lyrics translated into English below:
Sorry, I got another plane
I’m not coming back here
I don’t want another disappointment
So much that you say you’re the champion
And when I needed you
You gave your worst version
Sorry baby I should have thrown you out a while ago
A wolf like me is not for beginners
A wolf like me is not for guys like you
For guys like you
I’m too good for you and that’s why you’re with someone just like you
This is for you to mortify yourself
Chew and swallow, swallow and chew
I’m not getting back with you, don’t cry for me, nor beg me
I understood that it’s not my fault that they criticize you
I only make music, sorry that it bothers you
You left me the in-laws as my neighbors
Media outlets at my door and in debt
You thought you hurt me, but you made me stronger
Women don’t cry anymore, they cash in.
She has the name of a good person.
It’s clearly not what it sounds like
She has the name of a good person
She’s clearly the same as you
For guys like you
I’m too good for you and that’s why you’re with someone just like you
From love to hate there’s a step
Don’t come back here, pay attention to me
Zero grudge baby,
I wish you good luck with my supposed replacement
I don’t even know what happened to you
You are so strange that I can’t even distinguish you
I’m worth two of 22 [year old]
You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo
You traded a Rolex for a Casio
You’re going fast, slow down
A lot of exercises but work the brain a little too
Photos where they see me
I feel like a hostage
For me everything is fine
I’ll vacate you tomorrow and if you want, she can come too
She has the name of a good person
It’s clearly not what it sounds like
She has the name of a good person
She’s clearly the same as you
For guys like you
I’m too good for you and that’s why you’re with someone just like you