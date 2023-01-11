Shakira Slams Pique in New Bizarrap Session: Here Are the Lyrics Translated to English

Shakira did not hold back on her first single of the year, “BZRP Music Session #53,” helmed by Argentine hitmaker Bizarrap.

In the nearly four-minute dance-pop track, the Colombian artist is more unapologetic and empowered than ever, spitting diss verses to her ex-boyfriend and soccer star Gerard Piqué and even throwing a jab at his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti.

“I’m not getting back with you, don’t cry for me, nor beg me/ I understood that it’s not my fault that they criticize you/I only make music, sorry that it bothers you,” she chants, also saying in the lyrics, “You left me the in-laws as my neighbors, media outlets at my door and in debt/ You thought you hurt me, but you made me stronger/ Women don’t cry anymore, they cash in.”

A much-needed therapy session, “#53” marks the first collaborative effort between Shak and Biza. Read the full lyrics translated into English below:

Sorry, I got another plane

I’m not coming back here

I don’t want another disappointment

So much that you say you’re the champion

And when I needed you

You gave your worst version



Sorry baby I should have thrown you out a while ago

A wolf like me is not for beginners

A wolf like me is not for guys like you

For guys like you

I’m too good for you and that’s why you’re with someone just like you

This is for you to mortify yourself

Chew and swallow, swallow and chew

I’m not getting back with you, don’t cry for me, nor beg me

I understood that it’s not my fault that they criticize you

I only make music, sorry that it bothers you

You left me the in-laws as my neighbors

Media outlets at my door and in debt

You thought you hurt me, but you made me stronger

Women don’t cry anymore, they cash in.

She has the name of a good person.

It’s clearly not what it sounds like

She has the name of a good person

She’s clearly the same as you

For guys like you

I’m too good for you and that’s why you’re with someone just like you

From love to hate there’s a step

Don’t come back here, pay attention to me

Zero grudge baby,

I wish you good luck with my supposed replacement

I don’t even know what happened to you

You are so strange that I can’t even distinguish you

I’m worth two of 22 [year old]

You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo

You traded a Rolex for a Casio

You’re going fast, slow down

A lot of exercises but work the brain a little too

Photos where they see me

I feel like a hostage

For me everything is fine

I’ll vacate you tomorrow and if you want, she can come too

She has the name of a good person

It’s clearly not what it sounds like

She has the name of a good person

She’s clearly the same as you

For guys like you

I’m too good for you and that’s why you’re with someone just like you