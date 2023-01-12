‘What a Queen’: Artists React to Shakira’s Hard-Hitting Bizarrap Music Session

If you went to sleep with Shakira on your mind and woke up with Shakira on your mind, you’re not alone. The Colombian star’s Music Session with Argentine hitmaker Bizarrap is all the buzz. The striking new song, in which she slams ex Gerard Piqué for leaving her for another woman, is stirring up strong emotions among other artists, who are celebrating Shak for her new girl-power anthem.

“My God, what a queen Shakira,” Argentine artist Emilia posted on Twitter.

“BZRP: Music Sessions #53” dropped on Wednesday (Jan. 11) after much speculation about what she could possibly have to say in a session with Bizarrap, which typically features emotional rappers who don’t hold back taking aim at something or someone. Such was the case with Residente, who teamed up with Biza for his tiraera against J Balvin.

Shakira didn’t disappoint. Throughout the nearly four-minute track which feels like it serves as a therapy session, an empowered Shakira doesn’t hold back, letting her emotions take over, and slams the Spanish soccer star, who is the father of her two children. “You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo/ You traded a Rolex for a Casio/ You’re going fast, slow down/ Lots of time at the gym, but your brain needs a little work too.”

She also takes aim at Piqué’s new girlfriend. “She has the name of a good person/ It’s clearly not what it sounds like/ She has the name of a good person/ She’s clearly the same as you/ For guys like you/ I’m too good for you and that’s why you’re with someone just like you.”

But perhaps the most celebrated and tweeted about line is when she sings, “Las mujeres ya no lloran, las mujeres facturan,” which translates to, “Women don’t cry anymore, they cash in.”

“Burned,” tweeted Mexican singer Paty Cantú. “I love it.”

