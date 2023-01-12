Casio & Renault Clap Back at Shakira’s Sassy Lyrics in New Bizarrap Collab

Shakira and Bizarrap‘s new song has been trending on social media since its release Wednesday night, with fans, artists and celebrities (mostly) applauding the Colombian star for speaking out against her ex in “BZRP Music Sessions Vol. 53.” But two names mentioned in the tune also had something to say.

No, we’re not talking about Shakira’s ex, soccer star Gerard Piqué, and his girlfriend, Clara Chía Martí. The brands Casio and Renault, manufacturer of the Twingo car, jokingly responded to their respective mentions in the song, when Shakira implies that the soccer player left her for someone of lesser status.

“You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo/ You traded a Rolex for a Casio,” she sings.

“Today we got quite a few notifications for a mention of CASIO in a song. CASIO watches and keyboards and calculators are for life,” the company’s Education Division tweeted from its verified account, with the hashtags #Harder, #Better, #Faster, #Stronger.

Meanwhile, Renault Spain responded using part of the song’s chorus, “A she-wolf like me is not for guys like you,” as well as a reference to the name of Piqué’s lover in which Shakira says: “She has a name of a good person/ Clearly… it is not what it sounds like”. (Clara, in Spanish, means clear.)

“For guys and girls like you. Turn up the volume!” the company tweeted, using hashtags including #clearly #young #agile and #mischievous. The company accompanied the post with an image of a red Twingo with a circle with the number 22 on the driver’s door.

The number refers to the verse “I am worth two 22-year-olds,” the age that Clara Chía would have been when she and Piqué began their relationship. (Check the full translated lyrics of the song here.)