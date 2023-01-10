Shakira to Join Bizarrap for One of His Popular Music Sessions 

Shakira is joining forces with Bizarrap for one of the Argentine producer’s Music Sessions. After teasing a new track on Monday (Jan. 9), the Colombian star and Bizarrap both took to social media to confirm their collaboration.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Bizarrap Shakira See latest videos, charts and news

Initially, the new single had been teased with release date of Wednesday (Jan. 11) and a one liner: “a wolf like me doesn’t have time for men like you.” Subsequently, they announced the collab, simply writing, “Tomorrow, BZRP Music Session #53.”

It’s the first time the pair has teamed up for a track. Shakira joins a number of artists — including Nicky Jam, Residente and Paulo Londra — who’ve jumped on one of Bizarrap’s zealously streamed music sessions. His session with Spanish act Quevedo scored both their first entry on the Billboard Hot 100. Currently, it has more than 400 million views on YouTube.

This new song will follow Shakira’s Ozuna-assisted “Monotonía,” which peaked at No. 3 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart (dated Nov. 5). It currently sits at No. 1 on the Latin Airplay chart, where it’s ruled for four weeks.

Recently, Shakira shared a heartfelt message of hope to start off the new year. “Even if our wounds are still open in this new year, time has a surgeon’s hands. Even if someone’s betrayed us, we must continue to trust others,” wrote the Colombian singer. “When faced with contempt, continue to know your worth. Because there are more good people than indecent ones. More people with empathy than indifference.”

She continued: “The ones who leave are fewer than the many who stay by our side. Our tears are not in vain, they water the soil our future will spring from and make us more human, so that even while suffering heartache we can continue to love.”

The message came after a difficult year due to her separation from Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué, the father of her children. The singer has spoken openly about the breakup since it was confirmed in June, and has posted material — including releasing the heartbreak song “Monotonía” — alluding to her pain.