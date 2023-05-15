Shakira’s ‘Acróstico’ Music Video Features Sons Milan & Sasha Singing, Playing the Piano: Watch

Shakira‘s “Acróstico” music video, which dropped Monday (May 15) just days after the Colombian singer-songwriter released the sweet song on Friday (May 12), features her two children — Milan and Sasha — who sing and play the piano alongside their mother.

“This year Milan has written songs that have made me tear up and Sasha has dedicated hours playing the piano and discovering his voice,” Shakira wrote in Spanish on social media when the video dropped. “Both have spent some time with me in the studio and upon hearing this song, they’ve asked to be part of it. They’ve felt it and interpreted it in their own way and for themselves, with the same passion and emotion of a person who carries music within them.”

The song is a powerful open letter to her children, and is a poetic composition constructed so that the initial letter of each line of lyrics, taken consecutively, form words — in this case, the name of her kids. In “Acróstico,” Shakira uses her raw vocals to showcase her vulnerable emotions in a stripped-down piano ballad, where she expresses a mother’s deep and pure love for her children.

In the video, Sasha joins his mother mid-song as Milan plays the piano. Toward the end, Milan also shows off his singing skills for an unforgettable mother-sons collaboration.

“Milan and Sasha, it’s so beautiful to see how you open your wings to make your dreams come true. There’s nothing else that makes me feel more fulfilled than being your mamá,” the chart-topping artist ended her post.

Watch the “Acróstico” music video above.