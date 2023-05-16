Here Are the Lyrics to Shakira’s ‘Acróstico’ Translated in English

Shakira gifted moms a new anthem for Mother’s Day. “Acróstico,” released May 12, is a powerful open letter to her children, Milan and Sasha.

The song is a poetic composition constructed so that the initial letter of each line of lyrics, taken consecutively, spells out the names of her two sons. Co-written by Shakira, Keityn, Lexuz and other contributions at La Creme, “Acróstico” is about a mother who can turn her pain into strength through the love of her kids.

On Monday (May 15), the Colombian star — who was crowned Woman of the Year the first-ever Billboard Latin Women in Music on May 6 — released the ballad’s official music video, which features Milan and Sasha singing and playing the piano alongside their mother.

Read the full “Acróstico” lyrics translated into English below:

You taught me that love is not a scam, and that when it’s real it doesn’t end

I tried to stop you from seeing me cry, that you didn’t see my fragility

But things are not always as we dream

Sometimes we run, but we never reach our destination

Never doubt that I will be here

Talk to me and I’ll listen to you

And even though life treated me like this

I will be strong just for you

All I want is your happiness

And to be with you

Your smile is my weakness

Loving you serves as anesthesia for the pain

It makes me feel better

I’m here for whatever you need

You came to complete what I am

Only one plate broke, not the entire set

Although I don’t know how to turn the other cheek

Learning to forgive is wise, only love should come out of those lips

If things are damaged, don’t throw them away, repair them

Face your problems head on

You have to laugh at life

Even though the wounds hurt

You have to give people your whole heart

Even if they hurt it for no reason

All I want is your happiness

And to be with you

Your smile is my weakness

Loving you serves as anesthesia for the pain

It makes me feel better

I’m here for whatever you need

You came to complete what I am

It serves as anesthesia for the pain

It makes me feel better

I’m here for whatever you need

You came to complete what I am