Producer Federico Vindver & Yahritza y Su Esencia’s Yahritza Martinez to Be Honored at SESAC Latina Awards 2023

Argentine producer Federico Vindver and Yahritza Martinez, singer of Yahritza y Su Esencia, are set to receive special honors at the upcoming SESAC Latina Awards 2023.

SESAC will award Vindver with producer of the year and 16-year-old Martinez with the breakthrough songwriter award. During the ceremony, which will take place June 27 in Los Angeles, the song of the year, publisher of the year and songwriter of the year — for both regional Mexican and pop/Latin rhythm — winners will also be announced.

“We love every opportunity to recognize our talented affiliates within the Latin songwriting community and l look forward to bringing everyone together for a night of celebration,” said Sam Kling, chief creative officer, SESAC Performing Rights. “The songs and spirit at the SESAC Latina Music Awards always make it a wonderfully special and unique evening.

Vindver has worked with artists such as Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin, Marc Anthony and, most recently, Christina Aguilera for her Spanish-language album Aguilera, which was nominated for album of the year at the Latin Grammys 2022.

“Vindver is a one-of-a-kind versatile producer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist that has worked with some of the biggest names in music,” said Celeste Zendejas, VP of SESAC Latina. “Additionally, we are recognizing all that Yahritza has done in her career at such a young age — she has broken several records not only as an artist but as a songwriter as well.”

With “Soy El Único,” Yahritza y Su Esencia’s debut single, Martinez made chart history as the youngest Latin performer to enter the Billboard Hot 100 when the track debuted at No. 20 last year. Subsequently, their seven-track debut EP, Obsessed, peaked at No. 1 on the Regional Mexican Albums chart (dated May 7, 2022). Martinez is just one of the two women (the other being Karol G) who have reached No. 1 on the Latin Songwriters chart.