25 Years Later, ‘Selena: The Movie’ Returns to Movie Theaters Nationwide

Selena: The Movie, starring Jennifer Lopez and Edward James Olmos, will return to the big screen in honor of its 25th anniversary.

“Mark your calendars and rediscover the incredible story of one of America’s brightest stars,” noted a post on the official Selena Quintanilla Facebook page. “Rediscover a family’s story of dedication, perseverance, and hope in breaking a male-dominated music genre and taking the world by storm.”

The film, which celebrates the legacy of Selena, will be available in theaters nationwide starting April 7. Location and dates will soon be announced.

Selena: The Movie, which captures Selena’s humble beginnings as a singer to eventually becoming the “Queen of Tex-Mex,” was directed and written by the Oscar-nominated Gregory Nava and released on March 21, 1997, just two years after the tragic death of Tejano music’s rising star.

On Instagram, Lopez, who got her big break portraying the Mexican-American singer in the biopic, expressed the significance of the special day.

“This movie means so much to me,” she wrote. “Selena and her family mean so much to me, and I was so lucky to be chosen to play her. I’ll never forget this time in my life and it’s an honor as an artist to have been part of the magic that is this movie.”

In other Selena news, Abraham Quintanilla Jr. revealed that a new Selena album is in the works, featuring 13 songs arranged by A.B. and cover art created by Suzette. Three of the tracks will maintain the same lyrics but have a different musical genre.

“What’s unique about it is not only the music, completely new arrangements, but my son worked on Selena’s voice with the computers,” Mr. Quintanilla said in a recent interview with “Latin Groove News’” Jose Rosario “And if you listen to it, she sounds on this record like she did right before she passed away.”