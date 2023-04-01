Sech Gives Baseball Anthem an All-Spanish Twist & More Uplifting Moments in Latin Music

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week.

Sech’s Musical Homerun

Sech teamed up with Corona, the official beer of Major League Baseball (MLB), to release a new version of the ballpark classic “Take Me Out to the Ball Game”—but with a Latin twist. Backed by a playful, uptempo beat, the remixed “Llevame al Juego de Beisbol” maintains the ballpark anthem’s lyrics intact but sung completely in Spanish. “As a kid growing up in Panama, I was surrounded by a love and deep respect for the game from a young age,” Sech said in a statement. “Being able to work with an iconic brand like Corona and add my creativity to a cherished seventh-inning tradition is a truly special experience. I am so proud to have made something that represents my culture and that of so many of the players on the field.” The track debuted in select ballparks across the country and will be played throughout the opening week of the 2023 season.

Bad Bunny at GLAAD Awards

Bad Bunny was awarded the GLAAD Vanguard Award at the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards on Thurs., March 30th in Los Angeles. The award, which honors “media professionals who have made a significant difference in promoting the equality and acceptance of LGBTQ people,” was presented to the Puerto Rican artist by fellow colleague Ricky Martin. As an artist who has dressed in drag (“Yo Perreo Sola”), kissed a man on stage, and expressed many times that his fashion-forward style has no gender, Benito received the coveted recognition for his advocacy and outspoken allyship for the LGBTQ community. Check out the speech below:

Karol G To Make ‘SNL’ Debut

This week, Saturday Night Live unveiled its promising lineup for the first three weekends of April, which includes a Latin-packed episode on April 15. Cuban and Spanish actress Ana de Armas will be the host and Colombian star Karol G will be the special musical guest, both making their SNL debut. Saturday Night Live airs live on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET and streams live on Peacock at the same time. Check out the Instagram promo for the April SNL episodes below.

The Ultimate Rosalía Auction

Julien’s Auctions, known as the “auction house to the stars,” partnered with Coca-Cola for a virtual auction called “Rosalía’s Exclusive Personal Items.” The catalog includes a collection of wardrobe, memorabilia, and ephemera from the Spanish artist, including some of the outfits she wore during her MOTOMAMI tour—some items are estimated up to $3,000. “Coca-Cola is excited to partner with Julien’s and Rosalía to invite fans to bid on special, personal items that have been a part of her transformative journey,” said Oana Vlad, Senior Director of Global Strategy, The Coca-Cola Company, in a statement. “Rosalía is one of the most transformative artists of her generation, and we can’t wait to see how her journey and our partnership continue to inspire others.” All proceeds from the auction—closing at 11 a.m. PST on April 24—will benefit The Antonio Gala Foundation. For more info, visit here.

Rosalía & Rauw Alejandro on Billboard

In other Rosalía news, the “Despechá” singer graced the cover of Billboard’s Touring Issue this week with her famed fiancé Rauw Alejandro. Penned by Billboard’s own Leila Cobo, the couple opened up about their nearly four-year relationship and how they met for the first time after DM’ing each other on Instagram. “I was nervous, I’m not going to lie,” Rauw said. “Rosi came down and I saw her. I got even more nervous.” The couple, which recently dropped their first joint EP RR, agreed it was “100 percent love at first sight.”

