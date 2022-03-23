Watch Sebastian Yatra & John Legend in Feel-Good ‘Tacones Rojos’ Remix Video

Sebastian Yatra has reeled in John Legend for a new bilingual remix of his track “Tacones Rojos,” originally released in fall 2021.
Now, five months later, the Colombian artist joins forces with Legend on the feel-good dance-pop track that maintains its essence. “When you have a song you love so much, you want to give it to someone who has a stroke of genius like John has, and who will keep the essence instead of just a translation,” Yatra previously told Billboard.
On the new version, Legend begins the track by singing, “There’s a light in my window, a smile on my face/ You’re giving me a new light, a new day/ Your love is like magic/ I feel like I can fly/ I’m kissing the sky.” Yatra then taps in, singing in both Spanish and English. “My piece of sunshine/ The girl of my eyes,” goes the chorus.
“John is miraculously talented and musically, he can go anywhere. He’s someone I admire, and vocal-wise, it’s very intriguing to see how he’s going to sound in a song like this because of his vocal capacity,” Yatra previously said.
“Tacones Rojos” (Red Heels), which marks their first collaborative effort, sweetly references a woman who’s charming and beautiful, especially when she’s wearing her red heels. Legend wrote the English lyrics to the song, which Yatra originally co-wrote with Juan Jo, Lofty, Manuel Lara, and Pablo.
“It has such a beautiful sunny vibe,” Legend expressed in a statement. “It’s about meeting someone new who brings love, light, and wonder into your life. I love that energy and that we were able to create something new together for this lovely song.”
“Tacones Rojos” hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Latin Airplay chart in February, becoming Yatra’s 10th No. 1 on that chart, and his fifth from his album Dharma.
Watch the video below: