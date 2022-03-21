×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Sebastian Yatra Taps John Legend for Bilingual Remix of ‘Tacones Rojos’

Legend's English translation "keeps the essence of the song."

Sebastian Yatra
Sebastian Yatra performs onstage at the Samsung Galaxy + Billboard Stage at SXSW at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park in Austin, Texas on March 19, 2022. Karl Walter for Billboard

Colombian pop star Sebastian Yatra will release a bilingual remix of his hit “Tacones Rojos,” featuring John Legend on Wednesday (March 23).

The new version of the feel-good track — on which Yatra channels ’90s Spanish pop with airy good humor, eschewing graphic lyrics for sweet lines such as “My slice of sunshine, the apple of my eye” — will now begin with Legend singing in English, before Yatra takes over in Spanish.

Yatra announced the remix, slated for release this week, in a social media post. Recording with Legend, he tells Billboard exclusively, was a dream come true.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

John Legend

Sebastian Yatra

See latest videos, charts and news

“John is miraculously talented and musically he can go anywhere. He’s someone I admire, and vocal-wise, it’s very intriguing to see how he’s going to sound in a song like this because of his vocal capacity,” says Yatra. Legend wrote the English lyrics to the song, which Yatra originally co-wrote with Juan Jo, Lofty, Manuel Lara and Pablo.

Related

Sebastian Yatra

From 'Encanto' to the Oscars: Sebastián Yatra Is Ready For Latin Pop's Closeup

“When you have a song you love so much, you want to give it to someone who has a stroke of genius like John has, and who will keep the essence instead of just a translation,” adds Yatra.

“Tacones Rojos” hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Latin Airplay chart in February, becoming Yatra’s 10th No. 1 on that chart, and his fifth from his album Dharma.

Notably, Yatra becomes just the fourth act to collect five No. 1s from a same studio album since the chart’s inception in 1994. He joins Enrique Iglesias with his eponymous 1995 effort, Romeo Santos with Formula, Vol. 2 (2014) and Karol G with KG0516 (2021).

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad