Sebastian Yatra Taps John Legend for Bilingual Remix of ‘Tacones Rojos’

Sebastian Yatra performs onstage at the Samsung Galaxy + Billboard Stage at SXSW at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park in Austin, Texas on March 19, 2022.

Colombian pop star Sebastian Yatra will release a bilingual remix of his hit “Tacones Rojos,” featuring John Legend on Wednesday (March 23).

The new version of the feel-good track — on which Yatra channels ’90s Spanish pop with airy good humor, eschewing graphic lyrics for sweet lines such as “My slice of sunshine, the apple of my eye” — will now begin with Legend singing in English, before Yatra takes over in Spanish.

Yatra announced the remix, slated for release this week, in a social media post. Recording with Legend, he tells Billboard exclusively, was a dream come true.

“John is miraculously talented and musically he can go anywhere. He’s someone I admire, and vocal-wise, it’s very intriguing to see how he’s going to sound in a song like this because of his vocal capacity,” says Yatra. Legend wrote the English lyrics to the song, which Yatra originally co-wrote with Juan Jo, Lofty, Manuel Lara and Pablo.

“When you have a song you love so much, you want to give it to someone who has a stroke of genius like John has, and who will keep the essence instead of just a translation,” adds Yatra.

“Tacones Rojos” hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Latin Airplay chart in February, becoming Yatra’s 10th No. 1 on that chart, and his fifth from his album Dharma.

Notably, Yatra becomes just the fourth act to collect five No. 1s from a same studio album since the chart’s inception in 1994. He joins Enrique Iglesias with his eponymous 1995 effort, Romeo Santos with Formula, Vol. 2 (2014) and Karol G with KG0516 (2021).