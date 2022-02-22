Sebastian Yatra Unveils 2022 ‘Dharma’ U.S. Tour Dates

Sebastián Yatra is bringing his Dharma World Tour to North America.

The Colombian star today (Feb. 22) unveils the itinerary for the North American leg, opening Aug. 25 in Houston.

Produced by Live Nation, the 22-date jaunt will take the singer-songwriter across the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada, making stops in key markets such as Chicago, Miami, Los Angeles, Montreal and San Juan. Fans can pre-register here to get an early access code to buy tickets, which are set to go on sale Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. local time.

The Dharma World Tour starts Feb. 23 in Mexico City and, over the summer, the 27-year-old artist will take his tour to Europe and South America before its run across the U.S.

The trek is in support of his third studio album, Dharma, which was released Jan. 28. and debuted at No. 2 on Billboard’s Latin Pop Albums chart (dated Feb. 12), his third album to reach the top two on the tally. Elsewhere, the 17-track set earned Yatra his third career entry on the all-genre Top Latin Albums chart where it bowed at No. 13.

In the eclectic Dharma, Yatra dabbles in punk rock (“Las Dudas”), cumbia (“Amor Pasajero”), vallenato and flamenco (“Dharma”), reggaeton (“Si Me La Haces”) and pop (“Modo Avión”).

“[This album] taught me that you don’t have to limit your creativity,” Yatra, who sings the Oscar-nominated “Dos Oruguitas” on Disney’s Encanto, previously told Billboard. “If I tell myself that I’m only good at making ballads or that I’m only good at making pop, I will only be good at that. But I’ve never questioned if I would sound good in a rhythm or not. I’m also not thinking, ‘Oh, I’m going to show everyone that I can be good in every genre.’ I just try to make an amazing song that goes with who I am and it just happens to be that type of music.”

Find Yatra’s Dharma North America Tour dates below:

Aug. 25 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

Aug. 26 – Dallas, TX @ Toyota Music Factory

Aug. 27 – Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena

Aug. 28 – San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum

Aug. 31 – Laredo, TX @ Sales Auto Arena

Sept. 2 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

Sept. 3 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

Sept. 4 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theatre

Sept. 7 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

Sept. 8 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

Sept. 10 – Las Vegas, NV @ Chelsea Theatre at Cosmopolitan

Sept. 11 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

Sept. 15 – Chicago, IL @ Rosemont Theatre

Sept. 17 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell

Sept. 18 – Toronto, ON @ History

Sept. 29 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

Sept. 30 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Philips

Oct. 1 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

Oct. 7 – Washington, DC @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Oct. 8 – New York, NY @ United Palace

Oct. 9 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

Nov. 12 – San Juan, PR @ Coca Cola Music Hall