Spanish Broadcasting System Launches New Salsa Radio Station in Miami: ‘It Fills a Need’

Salsa lovers, rejoice: Spanish Broadcasting System launched a new radio station in Miami that will play salsa music at all times, Billboard has learned.

Salsa 106.3FM, which began its broadcasting transmissions on Nov. 25, targets South Florida’s Hispanic adults from 18 to 34 years of age and the 25 to 64 demographic, rotating salsa gems from icons like Marc Anthony and Oscar D’ Leon to the newer generation of tropical artists such as Luis Vazquez.

“Listeners were asking for more salsa,” Jesus Salas, SBS’ EVP of programming, tells Billboard. “Most of the audio radio stations have gone the Latin urban route.”

The brand-new station, with the slogan “Donde la Salsa Vive” (where salsa lives), becomes the second SBS Radio station broadcasting a market-specific genre, following Puerto Rico’s salsa station Zeta 93FM.

“It’s a different station than all the others in the market and fills a need,” Salas elaborated. “Salsa music spans many decades and hundreds upon hundreds of proven super salsa hits. It already is a salsa success.”

Salsa 106.3FM now complements SBS’ other three radio stationsL Z-92.3 FM (Spanish Adult Contemporary and News), El Zol 106.7 (Tropical Latin Urban and Top 40), and Ritmo 95.7 (Cubaton y mas).