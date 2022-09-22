Samsung & Billboard Recruit Mariah Angeliq To Find The NXT Unsigned Superstar

Samsung and Billboard are teaming up once again to find the next unsigned superstar for NXT 2.0, the social media-driven competition that helped propel the career of inaugural champ Bronze Avery.

Explore Explore Mariah Angeliq See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The talent hunt jumpstarted with Mariah Angeliq, one of three celebrity mentors set for this year’s competition. La Princesa de Miami, who is also scheduled to appear at Billboard’s Latin Music Week, unveiled the early details on how aspiring hopefuls can enter the race on Thursday (September 22). The two remaining superstars to assist with mentorship duties during this iteration of the singing showdown will be unveiled in the months to come.

Fans can audition for the competition via video submission, singing select hits of the past. After sifting through entries, Billboard will select the 12 coveted contestants and arm them with Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip4, Buds2 Pro and Watch5 to compete in three challenges that’ll put their artistry to the test. Over six weeks, the NXT 2.0 contestants will see their rankings on a specialty Billboard chart until the dozen are narrowed down to just three finalists. Ahead of a grand finale performance in Los Angeles, Angeliq and the remaining two celebrity judges will coach the trio with one-on-one mentorship sessions. With the newly-acquired expertise and advice, they’ll strut their stuff in front of a live audience and A-list judges to compete for the crown — and the prizes are massive.

The winner of Samsung and Billboard’s NXT 2.0 competition will win a special digital Billboard cover opportunity, a meeting with a record label, studio time to record their first single, funding for a music video and tickets to the 2023 Billboard Music Awards.

“The next Billboard No. 1 artist is out there right now dreaming of their future as a star,” Mike Van, Billboard president, said in a statement. “It is an honor to partner with Samsung on this momentous search for those talents who are waiting to be discovered and play a role in launching their careers.”

Click here for more details on how you can enter to compete in Samsung and Billboard’s NXT 2.0 competition!