Ryan Castro Announces First-Ever North American 2022 Tour: See the Dates

Colombia’s rising act Ryan Castro is hitting the road in the summer, announcing his first-ever U.S. and North American tour, Billboard can exclusively announce Thursday (May 26).

Presented by BC Management, the tour kicks off June 9 at Miami’s LIV nightclub and will continue throughout key U.S. cities such as Los Angeles, Chicago and Las Vegas, to name a few. Castro, who’s coined “El Cantante del Ghetto” by fans, will also visit fans across Mexico and Canada before wrapping Oct. 2 in Miami’s concert and food hall Oasis.

Explore Explore Ryan Castro See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“I feel very happy,” Castro said in a statement. “Every since we were children, Colombians and the people of Medallo, have always had that American dream of visiting the U.S. I’ve always wanted to touch that territory because I have family there. Now that I can visit thanks to music makes me very happy and I’m going to enjoy it a lot.”

Castro — who opened for Karol G on her Bichota Reloaded Tour in Cali, Colombia — has placed his singles “Mujeriego” and “Jordan” on both the Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts.

“We have been keeping an eye on Ryan Castro for quite some time; his talent is unmatched, he is passionate, dedicated, and knows how to engage with his audience and fans to deliver unforgettable performances,” Belinda Cruz, founder of BC Management, added. “We are really excited to be working alongside Ryan and his team to present his first-ever US and North America tour and we are sure that this is only the beginning for the young star.”

For ticketing and more information, visit www.ryancastrotour.com. See full confirmed dates below:

June 9 — Miami, FL @ LIV

June 10 — West Palm Beach @ Ivy nightclub

June 11 — Orlando @ Vibra Urbana Festival

August 11 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Mayan

August 12 — Anaheim, CA @ Rumba Room

August 13 — San Diego, CA @ Parq Nightclub

August 14 — Rosarito, MX @ Baja Beach Fest

August 14 — Rosarito, MX @ Bombay Afterparty

August 18 — Oakland, CA @ Complex

August 19 — Monterrey, MX @ Show Center

August 20 — San Diego, CA @ Parq Nightclub

August 21 — Rosarito, MX @ Baja Beach Fest

August 21 — Rosarito, MX @ Bombay Afterparty

September 8 — Chicago, IL @ The Mine Music Hall

September 9 — Toronto, Canada @ Toronto Event Centre

September 10 — Montreal, Canada @ L’Olimpia

September 11 — Boston, IL @ Oceanside Events

September 15 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

September 16 — Las Vegas, NV @ Neon Pollen Festival

September 17 — Houston, TX @ Rise Rooftop

September 22 — Providence, RI @ The Strand Ballroom

September 23 — Queens, NY @ La Boom Club

September 23 — Elizabeth, New Jersey @ Barcode

September 24 — Norwalk, CT @ La Canchita

September 24 — Long Island, NY @ Stereo Garden

September 29 — Nashville, TN @ Bucanas Nightclub

September 30 — Atlanta, GA @ Believe Music Hall

October 2 — Miami, FL @ Oasis