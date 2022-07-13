Maluma, Prince Royce, Becky G & More Set for First-Ever Rumbazo Latin Music Festival

The inaugural Rumbazo Latin Music Festival has announced its 2022 lineup, promising “el reventón del año” (the party of the year).

Colombian sensation Maluma will headline the first-ever Rumbazo fest, with sets from Prince Royce, Becky G, Natanael Cano, Ivy Queen, Omar Apollo, and newcomer Blessd, to name a few.

The two-day music and culture celebration will kick off Hispanic Heritage Month, taking place Sept. 10 and 11 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. Part open-air gallery and part music festival, the event is expected to draw 15,000 attendees per day, according to organizers.

“While this may be called a festival by industry standards, there will be so much more integrated into Rumbazo,” noted Vic Juarez, Rumbazo Festival Organizer, in a press statement. “We chose downtown Las Vegas as it is the heart of the city and the ideal location for a celebration. We invite the entire Las Vegas community to join us for this massive party – el reventón del año.”

As the Latin genre grows and becomes more mainstream, Rumbazo joins a string of Latin music festivals taking place on the West Coast.

“The Latin music scene, which was once more niche, is clearly becoming more mainstream, and the market is reacting and rightfully so,” Josh Kurfirst, WME partner and global head of festivals, previously told Billboard. “We have seen a steady increase of Latin bookings at the major crossover contemporary festivals and Latin-focused festivals, which I believe is contributing to the blending of Latin music with the pop mainstream.”

He continued: “This festival market is still evolving and, in many ways, catching up for the lost time. [But] there is really a Darwinism approach to evaluating the festival market — only the strong will survive.”

Yendry, Chimbala, Jon Z, and Angie Vee, have also been confirmed for the 2022 Rumbazo with more artists to be announced soon. Tickets for the two-day festival will go on sale at 10 a.m. PT on Friday, July 15, via RumbazoFest.com.