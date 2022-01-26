Rosalía & The Weeknd Sing About the Ugly Side of Fame in ‘La Fama’ English Lyric Translation

Rosalía and The Weeknd‘s musical chemistry is so strong that they dropped a second collaboration in the fall of 2021.

On Nov. 11, the Spanish singer and Canadian artist released “La Fama,” following their first collaborative effort on “Blinding Lights (Remix).” “La Fama” is a sultry bachata tune in which The Weeknd also sings completely in Spanish.

“I wanted to write, in my own way, a bachata with a little story around ambition,” the Latin Grammy-winner said in a statement. “Taking as a reference the lyrics of Ruben Blades or Patti Smith and the songs of Aventura, I ended up writing a story of romance with fame.”

“La Fama,” which marks the first single off of Rosalía’s upcoming album Motomami, enters the top 10 on Billboard’s Tropical Airplay chart dated Jan. 29, and marks the first top 10 for each artist on the list. Rosalía previously clocked her fifth top 10 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart as the track hit No. 2 on the Nov. 27-dated survey.

A song about ambition, romance, and the ugly side of fame, read the full lyrics of “La Fama” translated to English below:

What happened, I’ll let you know

Don’t think it didn’t hurt or that I invented it

This is what happened

I had my baby, it was something so special

But I became obsessed with something that was bad for him

Thousands of songs in my head, and he noticed

And he warned me so many times, and I didn’t listen

Fame is a bad lover and she’s not going to love you for real

She is too treacherous, and just as she comes, she leaves

She knows that she will be jealous, I will never trust her

If you want, sleep with her, but never marry her

I can’t even sleep after what happened to me

I can’t even think anymore

Blood is boiling

It always wants more

It stabs at your ambitious

In the chest, sharply, it’s the worst

Fame is a bad lover and she’s not going to love you for real

She is too treacherous, and just as she comes, she leaves

She knows that she will be jealous, I will never trust her

If you want, sleep with her, but never marry her

There’s no way

That I can get rid of this obsession

Leave, disappear already

I still haven’t learned the way

There’s no way it will disappear

Fame is a bad lover and she’s not going to love you for real

She is too treacherous, and just as she comes, she leaves

She knows that she will be jealous, I will never trust her

If you want, sleep with her, but never marry her