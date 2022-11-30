Rosalía Teases Possible Rauw Alejandro Collab, Talks Honesty in Music & Going Filterless

Rosalía hinted at new music in the future with boyfriend Rauw Alejandro during an exclusive interview with Billboard.

“We’ve been in the studio together, as you know,” she teases, stopping short of providing more details. “We’ll see, we’ll see.” However, she did reveal that her favorite song from Alejandro’s new album is “Lejos Del Cielo.”

The Spanish star was relaxed and in good spirits during a conversation prior to winning the Latin Grammy for album of the year for her acclaimed release Motomami. Wearing a leather skirt, a Pink Floyd T-shirt and little makeup — mimicking her onstage persona — she said honesty and transparency have been the hallmarks of both her iconoclastic album and herself. Using no filters on her social media posts and little makeup in her shows is in keeping with the philosophy.

“With all the dancing I do on stage, my makeup gets ruined, so I might as well take it off,” she tells Billboard. “I think it’s all part of this project. It has different intentions, and one of them is ‘I’m going to try to be as honest and transparent as possible.’ So not wearing makeup half of the show is part of that. I hope it makes sense to others. I can’t control the effect my music has on those who receive it, but I can control the intention I put behind it.”

As far as the fabulous outfits she wears on stage, Rosalía says she tries to strike a balance between “functionality and aesthetics.” Leather, she points out, makes her feel particularly powerful. “Outfits that hark to motorcycles — that’s related with the entire Motomami project. A structured jacket gives me strength.”

Other women give her strength, too. Her ideal girl band? “I’d do a band with Patti smith, Eartheater and Bjork.”

Watch Rosalia’s full interview with Billboard above.