Rosalia Performs ‘Chicken Teriyaki’ and ‘La Fama’ During ‘SNL’ Debut: Watch

Rosalía made her Saturday Night Live musical guest debut on March 12, performing a pair of all-Spanish songs from her upcoming album, MOTOMAMI.

The 28-year-old Spanish songstress’ visit to Studio 8H included a sassy delivery of her new dance-ready Latin trap song “Chicken Teriyaki” and a theatrical take on “La Noche De Anoche,” her collaboration with The Weeknd. (The R&B superstar didn’t make an appearance during the show.)

Both tracks will appear on Rosalía’s new album, MOTOMAMI, which is slated for release on March 18 through Columbia Records. The upcoming project follows her 2018 Latin Grammy-winning El Mal Querer, which reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Latin Pop Albums chart and won five Latin Grammys, including album of the year and best contemporary pop vocal album.

This marked Rosalía’s second appearance on the SNL stage. Last year, she made a cameo alongside Bad Bunny for a duet of their romantic collaboration “La Noche De Anoche.”

The Batman star Zoë Kravitz hosted the March 12 episode of the NBC sketch comedy show.

Earlier in the week, Rosalía made her U.S. talk show debut with an appearance on The Tonight Show. During the episode, the singer briefly spoke about her forthcoming album. “I feel like MOTOMAMI is an energy,” she said, jokingly dubbing Fallon a “motopapi.”

Watch Rosalía's SNL performances below, and see the full episode on Hulu here.