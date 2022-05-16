Rosalía Is the Star of SKIMS Newest Campaign: See the Photos

Spanish star Rosalía stars in the latest SKIMS campaign, marking her fashion partnership debut in the brand’s Cotton Collection. The partnership between the “Saoko” singer also marks a first for SKIMS as this becomes their first bilingual campaign with content distributed in both Spanish and English.

“Inspired by Rosalía’s international influence that transcends music and continues to grow in the fashion industry, this campaign aligns with popular culture and highlights the most relevant global female artist of this moment,” the loungewear, underwear and shapewear brand said in a statement. “Expanding across both linear and streaming platforms, the campaign speaks to the brand’s continued focus on bringing its next generation of style offerings to new audiences around the world.”

About the campaign — which will debut on Monday (May 16) across platforms — Rosalía said. “I love SKIMS. They are so comfy and make me feel very sexy at the same time. I’m so excited that I finally got the chance to collaborate, especially in their Cotton Collection which is my fave.”

“Rosalía’s willingness to push the boundaries and experiment with her music and personal style has been a huge inspiration for me. This campaign is all about the energy and confidence that she brings to the world,” added Kim Kardashian, founder of SKIMS. “I’m especially excited that she’s wearing pieces from our best-selling Cotton Collection – they’re classic, cool and breathable everyday essentials that everyone feels good in.”

Most recently, Rosalía added new No. 1 to her Billboard chart career as her bachata anthem with The Weekend, “La Fama,” landed its first week at No. 1 on a radio chart topping both the Latin Airplay and Tropical Airplay tallies (dated May 14). The track is included in her latest album Motomami, which was released in March and earned Rosalía her second No. 1 on Billboard’s Latin Pop Albums.

See Rosalía’s SKIMS campaign photos below.

