Rosalia Slams ‘Disgusting’ Artist Who Shared Photoshopped NSFW Photos of Her

Rosalía is seemingly standing up for herself after artist JC Reyes attempted to benefit from her fame by posting photoshopped nude photos of her on social media.

“Ir a buscar clout faltando el respeto y sexualizando a alguien es un tipo d violencia y da asco pero hacerlo por 4 plays de + lo q da es pena,” the Spanish superstar tweeted on Tuesday (May 23). In English, the tweet translates to: “Going to look for clout by disrespecting and sexualizing someone is a type of violence and it’s disgusting, but doing it for four more plays is embarrassing.”

According to Rolling Stone, altered versions of this photo set — making the singer look naked — were shared to Reyes’ Instagram Stories, but have since been removed. The publication noted that in a subsequent live stream, Reyes implied that the “Chicken Teriyaki” singer sent the photos to him. “I can’t be posting photos of a woman who sends that to me. That would be shameless. I was just thinking about how bad she felt. It wasn’t for her to get so upset about it,” he said in Spanish during the video.

Rosalía, meanwhile, is happily engaged to fellow Latin star Rauw Alejandro, which she revealed back in March. For a recent Billboard interview, Rauw admitted it was “100 percent, without a doubt, love at first sight.”

“Not at first sight, [but] from the photo I was already in love with you,” he shared, to which the “Despechá” singer replied, “Me too, since I heard your name.”