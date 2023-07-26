×
Rosalía & Rauw Alejandro End Engagement, Split After 3 Years Together: Report

The couple had announced they were engaged in March.

Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro
Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro attend The 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. John Parra/GI for The Latin Recording Academy
Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro have reportedly ended their relationship after three years together. According to People, who first reported the news, the power couple decided to not move forward with their engagement. The news comes just months after the artists revealed they were engaged in the music video for “Beso,” from their three-track joint EP RR, also released the same day they announced their engagement.

Representatives for Rosalía declined to comment. A representative for Alejandro did not immediately respond to a message from Billboard.

The Spanish star and the Puerto Rican hitmaker met in person in 2019 — after months of messaging each other on social media — at a Las Vegas hotel lounge during the Latin Grammys. It was love at first sight, the couple told Billboard for their cover story interview.

Since the inception of their relationship, Rosalía and Rauw have been each other’s biggest supporters on and off the stage. Before RR, Rosalía sang backing vocals on “Dile a Él” from Rauw’s first album, Afrodisiaco (2020), as well as on “Corazón Despeinado” from Saturno (2022). Meanwhile, Alejandro co-wrote some lyrics for Rosalía’s “Chicken Teriyaki” from her Grammy and Latin Grammy-winning 2022 album, Motomami.

