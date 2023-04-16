Rosalía Brings Out Fiancé Rauw Alejandro During Coachella 2023 Set

Coachella quickly became Motochella when Rosalía set foot on the festival’s main stage on Saturday (April 15).

The Motomamis and Motopapis assembled when they heard motorcycle engines roar. It only meant one thing: Rosalía was close to arrival. Wearing a black and white helmet, black leather pants, and a flowy pink robe over a black bra, Rosalía took the spotlight for her highly-anticipated performance on day two of the three-day event.

“Buenas noches, Coachella? I feel very happy to see you all here today,” said Rosalía, who was accompanied by a troupe of fierce dancers. “You fill my heart with your presence. I come from Barcelona, that’s why this stage is so special. It’s because of you that I’m here.”

For the special set, Rosalía brought her Motomami Tour concept to the desert, built upon a minimalistic white canvas with multiple cameras live feeding content from multiple angles. The tracklist spanned her albums El Mal Querer and Motomami, including hits like “Saoko,” “Bizcochito,” and “La Fama.” For the lattermost, she hopped off stage with a hand-held camera in selfie mode to capture the crowd taking turns on the mic.

“Are there many Motomamis here tonight? I see you all,” she declared soon after. She went on to sing “La Noche de Anoche,” “Despechá,” “Hentai,” “Motomami,” and “Candy” before unveiling her big surprise of the night.

“How many of you have already listened to RR,” the Spanish star asked the crowd. “Four years ago I came to Coachella — and I came alone. Not this time around.” Seconds later, her fiancé (and superstar in his own right) Rauw Alejandro joined Rosalía onstage where they oozed love. “Qué dice Coachella? Where’s my Latin people?” the Puerto Rican hitmaker asked the crowd.

The couple, who announced their engagement last month, performed “Beso” and “Vampiros” off RR, the joint EP they dropped March 24. After singing, kissing and a little perrero, they both stepped off the stage and shared a sweet kiss before going their separate ways. Rosalía made her way back to the white canvas for her last few songs., including an emotional cover of Enrique Iglesias’ “Héroe,” as well as “Chicken Teriyaki,” and “CUUUUuuuuuute.”

Coachella is part of Rosalía’s 20-date festival tour, which kicked off at Lollapalooza Argentina on March 17. It follows her Motomami world tour, which grossed $33.7 million and sold 443,000 tickets worldwide, landing her at No. 7 on the year-end Top Latin Tours list, according to Billboard Boxscore.

