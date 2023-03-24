Rosalía & Rauw Alejandro’s Joint EP ‘RR’ Is Here: Stream It Now

Three songs to celebrate their three years as a couple. On Friday (March 24), Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro dropped their highly-anticipated joint project, RR, featuring three songs: “Beso,” “Vampiros” and “Promesa.”

The EP — which marks the first that the couple recorded songs together — arrives after both artists had hinted at a potential collaboration. In November, the Spanish superstar teased that they had been in the studio together without revealing much. “We’ll see, we’ll see,” she added.

Meanwhile, Alejandro also talked about collaborating with Rosalía during his panel at Billboard’s MusicCon back in May. “For sure we have a few stuff in the studio already,” he confirmed. “It’s a surprise. Those songs are [under] extra security. We’re planning to do the release, I’m not going to say when, but soon. We’re doing it for the love of the fans and she’s my girl and I did those songs with more love. No. 1 for sure.”

Previously, the couple had subtly collaborated on each other’s previous projects; Rosalía sang backing vocals on “Dile a Él” from the Puerto Rican artist’s first album, Afrodisiaco (2020) as well as “Corazón Despeinado” from Saturno (2022). He also co-wrote some lyrics in Rosalía’s “Chicken Teriyaki” from her Grammy and Latin Grammy-winning 2022 album, Motomami. She also lent her pen on “Caprichoso” from Rauw’s EP Trap Cake, Vol. 2 (2022).

Alejandro kicked off his Saturno World Tour last month in the Dominican Republic, and will continue his trek in cities such as New Jersey, New York and Chicago. Most recently, Rosalía was recognized as Producer of the Year at the Billboard Women In Music awards. The Spanish idol, who had one of the most successful tours of 2022 with Motomami, will be performing at Coachella in April.

Stream RR below: