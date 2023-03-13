Here’s When Rosalía & Rauw Alejandro’s Joint EP ‘RR’ Is Dropping

After teasing a collaboration for many months now, Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro officially announced Monday (March 13) a three-song project titled RR. Out March 24, the EP is comprised of three tracks: “Beso,” “Vampiros” and “Promesa.” It marks the first time that the couple recorded songs together.

The announcement on social media doesn’t give much away. The couple simply posted on both their accounts the artwork for it, which is two intertwined black Rs painted over a red canvas. They also shared the track list and wrote “24/marzo.”

In November, the Spanish star hinted at a potential collab with Alejandro during an interview with Billboard. “We’ve been in the studio together, as you know,” she teased without revealing much. “We’ll see, we’ll see.” Back in May, Alejandro also talked about collaborating with Rosalía during his panel at Billboard‘s MusicCon. “For sure we have a few stuff in the studio already,” he confirmed. “It’s a surprise. Those songs are [under] extra security. We’re planning to do the release, I’m not going to say when, but soon. We’re doing it for the love of the fans and she’s my girl and I did those songs with more love. No. 1 for sure.”

He also gushed about her producing skills in the studio. “She knows more about music than me. I’m just a guy from PR who parties and feels the vibe of songs. She’s an expert. That helps us in the studio, she adds her knowledge and I just put my craziness and feelings.”

RR will follow Rosalía’s Grammy-winning Motomami and Alejandro’s Saturno, which peaked at No. 2 on the Top Latin Albums chart.