Here’s Why Fans Believe Rauw Alejandro & Rosalia Are Engaged

Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro, pose at the photocall of the 40 Music Awards 2021 at the Veledrom de Palma, on 12 November, 2021 in Palma de Mallorca, Mallorca, Balearic Islands, Spain.

Rauw Alejandro and Rosalia took some time off from their busy schedules to spend quality time together in Greece — and fans are speculating that Rauw popped the big question during the vacation.

On their Instagram accounts, where they collectively have more than 35 million followers, both the Spanish star and Puerto Rican artist have shared photos of their couple’s getaway on the island of Santorini.

In the photos, they are seen eating frozen yogurt, riding a bike around town, and enjoying a day out on the boat. Among the countless photos and Instagram Stories they’ve shared, Rosalia posted a blurry photo of herself with a shot glass in hand and a bright diamond on her ring finger.

Though the couple has yet to confirm if they are engaged — and despite the fact that Rosalia has been spotted wearing the ring on both hands (not only her ring finger) — many fans believe they will soon tie the knot.

ROSALÍA AND RAUW ALEJANDRO ARE ENGAGED??? — yani SPOILERS (@bunnynnb) June 6, 2022

I think Rosalia and rauw are engaged 😅🙈 — jade’ 🤍 (@jadeectorres) June 3, 2022

wow I can’t believe rosalía and rauw are engaged ?!? — dewy lipa (@cabbagesoup101) June 6, 2022

Meanwhile, Rauw captioned one of his photos as “lost with my girl,” while Rosalia wrote, “I like tomatoes and olives and I do not want to leave here.”

The lovebirds first made their relationship TikTok official around Rosalia’s 28th birthday last year in September, after posting a video of the two making a heart gesture with their arms. They later shared never-before-seen photos on Instagram.

Rosalia is currently making the rounds with her third studio album MOTOMAMI, which debuted at No. 1 on the Latin Pop Albums chart, and Rauw recently hopped on De La Ghetto’s “Loco Por Perrearte (Remix).”

Billboard reached out to both camps, who declined to comment.