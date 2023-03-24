×
Rauw Alejandro & Rosalía Reveal Engagement in Sweet ‘Beso’ Music Video: See Her Ring

The song is off their new EP, RR.

Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía appeared to announce their engagement in the sweetest (and most creative) of ways. The news was revealed in new music video for “Beso” from their three-track joint EP RR, out Friday (March 24). 

The visual features a joyous collage of beautiful moments the couple has spent together during their three-year relationship traveling the world. At the end of the clip, when the music fades at the 3:15 minute mark, viewers see a teary-eyed Rosalía flaunting her diamond ring while holding the box on the same hand. “Oh my god, and my mascara is all runny now. I love you,” she says in a shaky voice before kissing Rauw. 

Representatives for Rosalía declined to confirm the news. A representative for Alejandro did not immediately respond to a message from Billboard Español.

The EP marks the first time that the couple has recorded songs together, after months of hinting at a potential collaboration. In November, the Spanish hitmaker teased that the pair had been in the studio together without saying too much. We’ll see, we’ll see,” she said. 

Fans of the couple and other artists began reacting throughout the morning to the video. Cardi B was one of the first congratulated the couple on her Instagram Stories, reposting a screenshot of Rosalía wearing her engagement ring. The “WAP” rapper wrote on the Story, “So adorable almost made me cry.” 

In an interview with YouTuber Ibai on March 20, the starry-eyed couple complimented each other’s unique style and approach to music while they spoke about their upcoming release. But the sweetest part of it was their clear love for each other.

“The men I’ve had around me in my live were very emotionally unavailable,” Rosalia said. “You were the first time for me that I didn’t feel that. I felt that you were not afraid to love and be loved.” Rauw responded by leaning in for a kiss.

Rauw has tattooed the name of Rosalía on his abdomen with her actual writing, and she has both of their initials — RR — inked on the sole of her foot

Watch the music video for “Beso” above.

