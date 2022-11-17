Rosalía Slays 2022 Latin Grammys Stage Singing ‘Despechá’ & More

Rosalía meant business at the Latin Grammys blessing fans with a medley that included “Hentai,” “La Fama” and “Despechá.” “Hentai” is up for song of the year, and “La Fama” with The Weeknd is up for record of the year.

The Spaniard, who initially wore an oversized red coat and statement glasses, kicked off her set playing the piano and performing the powerful “Hentai.” She then took off her coat to unveil an all black latex bodysuit to perform her bachata “La Fama” in front of a malleable white canvas. Then, she got everyone on their feet — including Marco Antonio Solís, Christian Nodal and Rauw Alejandro who were all front row — with her infectious mambo “Despechá.” She even shared a special dance with her boyfriend Alejandro who, as her number one fan, cheered her on.

Rosalía is this year’s most-nominated female artist. Besides song and record of the year, she’s also up for album of the year with Motomami.

Bad Bunny leads this year’s list of nominees with 10 nods. Mexican songwriter and producer Edgar Barrera followed closely with nine nominations. Other top nominees include Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro with eight; and Christina Aguilera, Jorge Drexler and Tainy with seven.

The Latin Grammy Awards — which “promise to honor the legacy, celebrate the present and embrace the future of Latin music, with deliberate consciousness, paying-it-forward to the next generations of music creators,” according to a press statement — were held Nov. 17 at the Michelob Ultra Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, and aired live on Univision.